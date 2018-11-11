JONES HAS THE POWER: Junior joins Brisbane side

Bundaberg's Ethan Jones has signed with the Peninsula Power.

FOOTBALL: Bundaberg's Ethan Jones might be quiet off the field but his performances on it are attracting plenty of attention.

The talented teenager will play in the top junior football competition in the state after joining Brisbane-based side the Peninsula Power.

Ethan makes the move from the Wide Bay Buccaneers and will now play in the Nationals Premier League next year in under-15 after playing in under-14 in the Football Queensland Premier League this year.

He leaves the region after scoring four goals in 22 appearances for the Buccaneers in 2018 and 86 goals for Alloway in the Bundaberg competition from 2015 to last year.

"It's been really good, he's making plenty of friends already,” Ethan's mum Natasha said.

"We were worried about how he would do being the only Wide Bay boy down there but he's transitioned really well.”

Natasha said with the family moving to Brisbane for work now was the perfect time to move Ethan to join a new club.

She added the higher level and the lack of travel the Power has to do compared to the Buccaneers helped with the decision.

"It is now NPL and he is going up to the next level,” Natasha said.

"We recently played a friendly against Brisbane City and lost 4-1, the quality is a lot better.

"We want to put him in a spot where he can back in his abilities for the next few years.”

Natasha said his successful move to the Power was done through great support in Bundy.

"Thanks to Bundaberg and Wide Bay and the people that helped him along the way,” she said.

"There were heaps and he wouldn't be where he is today without them.”

Ethan will play for the Power in either the centre of the midfield or on the left wing.

His favourite player is Manchester United player Paul Pogba.

"I'm elated to join,” he said.

"For me I just want to play football and go as high as I can.

"Hopefully I can score a few goals.”

Ethan also has hopes of representing Queensland next year like he did for Queensland Country last year.

The left footer is currently training with the club in preparation for next season's NPL, which is expected to start in February.