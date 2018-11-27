Harrow adds Aussie favourite for second season

Former All Saints actor Jolene Anderson will join the cast of Harrow for its second season. Picture: Jeremy Piper

Former All Saints actor Jolene Anderson will join the cast of Harrow for its second season. Picture: Jeremy Piper

JOLENE Anderson will join the cast of ABC crime drama Harrow for its second season.

Confidential can confirm the former All Saints actor will play a forensic pathologist named Grace in the Brisbane set and filmed drama led by Welsh actor Ioan Gruffudd as Dr Daniel Harrow, who is also a forensic pathologist at the fictional Queensland Institute of Forensic Medicine.

Jolene Anderson and Remy Hii at the Palace James St Platinum Cinemas.

Anderson was spotted with Harrow actor Remy Hii at the recent Palace James St Platinum Cinemas launch in Brisbane after commencing filming in the river city.

Mirrah Foulkes, who played Harrow's season one love interest, was not listed in the returning cast.

Gruffudd as well as Hii, Robyn Malcolm, Darren Gilshenan, Hunter Page Lochard, Ella Newton, Damien Garvey and Anna Lise Phillips have all returned for season two.

Anderson got her start on All Saints from 2006 to 2008 before starring in Rush and later in Home And Away, leaving the show in 2015.

Welsh actor Ioan Gruffudd plays Dr Daniel Harrow in the ABC crime drama. Picture: AAP/Josh Woning

The ABC Studios International and Hoodlum series, expected to film in Brisbane until April, will spend an estimated $16 million on Queensland jobs, goods and services and employ more than 220 crew, 75 cast and around 800 extras.

Screen Queensland chief executive Tracy Vieira said: "We are delighted to once again support Hoodlum and partner with ABC Studios International and broadcaster ABC Australia who announced series two in their upfronts this week following the success of the show's critically-lauded season one."