WHAT happens if you eat yeast and shoe polish?

Every morning you'll rise and shine.

WHAT do you call a pile of kittens?

A meowntain.

WHAT do you get from a pampered cow?

Spoiled milk.

WHERE do crayons go on vacation?

Color-ado.

WHAT do you call a fat psychic?

A four-chin teller.

WHAT do you call a computer in the ocean?

A Dell rolling in the deep.

Source: Jokes4us.com