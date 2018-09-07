‘Best boobs’: School awards spark outrage

The student behind the poll said it was not meant to be taken seriously. Picture: Supplied

BIGGEST Bitch, Best Boobs and Most Likely to be Gay are just some of the controversial categories in an Aussie high school award ceremony which has angered parents.

Other awards in the planned Warilla High School ceremony - in NSW's Illawarra region - include: Most Likely to Die From Drugs, Most Likely to Never Hit Puberty, Most Likely to Dog the Boys and Best/Biggest Ass.

The winners are currently being nominated through an online survey and the student behind the selection process wrote that it was all "a joke and not meant to be taken seriously".

However, the school has distanced itself from the ceremony and parents have expressed deep concern.

The event organiser said it was supposed to be a joke. Picture: Supplied

Picture: Supplied

The school's principal John Hambly posted a letter to Year 10 parents and carers on Facebook - saying the planned event had caused "distress".

"It has come to light in recent days that some students are actively organising a Year 10 Formal," he wrote this morning.

"I wish to stress in the strongest possible terms that this is not an event sanctioned by the school, and that no staff will play a part in such events.

"Disappointingly, it has emerged that some proposed awards that may have caused distress - and that are contrary to the schools (sic) values education agenda - have been contemplated."

The student behind the survey said it was supposed to be a joke and said she had already taken down some award nominations when requested to do so.

"I only put in awards that people asked me to and if you were to get an award that could be "offensive", I would message you and ask you if you were okay with getting it," the organiser wrote in an online post.

The school has hit out at the planned ceremony. Picture: Facebook

However, parents were quick to slam the proposed event.

One parent told the Illawarra Mercury she felt sick when her daughter told her about the awards.

"With all the bullying that leads to suicide, which is in the media lately, it is sickening to know this is happening," the parent who wished to remain anonymous, said.

"These awards are absolutely disgusting. They need to be removed as a matter of urgency.

"Apparently there are a lot of kids who were worried they would receive one, some were even not going to attend the formal."

Mr Hambly added that the students involved in the survey will be "counselled"

"The school will continue to work with students to ensure socially responsible behaviour is the norm," he said.