Jointly funded project in Bundaberg set to occur next year

CONSTRUCTION is set to commence next year on a major Bruce Highway project south of the Burnett river, after the $28.43 million detailed design has been finalised.

The Bruce Highway Upgrade Program near Wallaville, will create new northbound and southbound overtaking lanes between Mixhills Rd and Walla Island Rd, a new overtaking land between Clarke Innes Rd and Mittlehausers Rd and many intersection upgrades.

Currently the largest infrastructure program underway in Queensland, the project aims to support the economic growth of regional Queensland and create jobs for Bundaberg.

“The new overtaking lanes will give motorists the opportunity to pass slow-moving vehicles and reduce risky manoeuvres,” Transport and Main Roads director general Neil Scales said.

“The Bruce Highway is the state’s major north-south road corridor for tourist, transport and freight industries, so these works will help create a free-flowing link, while ensuring motorist safety.”

Transport and Main Roads regional director for Southern Queensland Kym Murphy said the project is part of the $12.6 billion Bruce Highway Upgrade Program and would create safer roads.

“An upgrade to the Martins Road intersection will move it north to align with the existing intersection at Clarke Innes Road and Bruce Highway,” Ms Murphy said.

“Dedicated right-turn lanes will also be built at the Bruce Highway intersections with Inskips Road and McLennan Road.”

Tenders for construction will be accepted later this year, with works set to commence early next year.

The Federal Government is contributing $10 billion and the State Government is funding $2.6 billion towards the project.