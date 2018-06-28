Menu
Two locations which underwent major development in recent years will attract additional budget funding to maximise their community use.
JOINT PROJECT: Improvements at Multiplex and Showgrounds

28th Jun 2018 11:30 AM
The Bundaberg Multiplex and the Recreational Precinct will jointly be allocated almost $800,000 for improvements.

Regulatory services portfolio spokesman councillor John Learmonth said the two popular venues were heavily used and the extra expenditure would enable essential improvements.

"The Bundaberg Multiplex will receive $505,000, with the bulk of that amount, $315,000, being invested in more car parking," he said.

"An additional 100 car parks will be created to meet increased sporting and recreational use of the facility as well as its growing use as a function and convention centre.

"With Council management staff now located onsite at the centre an amount of $150,000 has been allocated to provide suitable office space.

"The growing popularity of the Recreational Precinct also demands that upgrades are applied to the electrical systems and additional seating is being installed."

Cr Learmonth said that just under $300,000 had been budgeted for work at the precinct in the coming financial year.

"The Bundaberg Show is obviously a prime event at the precinct and passes the user test essential for Council to pinpoint where improvements can be made," he said.

"The Recreational Precinct is heavily booked during the year with numerous horse events taking advantage of the superb stables and under-cover areas."

