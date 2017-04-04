Join the dots and help fight cancer

Get out the scones for Australia's Biggest Morning Tea.

CANCER Council is calling on people to stock up on limited edition polka dot mugs, aprons, tea towels and tongs in preparation for Australia's Biggest Morning Tea next month, helping join the dots for all Queenslanders affected by cancer.

This year marks the 24th year of Australia's Biggest Morning Tea nationally, with more than 5500 hosts expected to take part in the event, raising funds for people affected by the disease.

Cancer Council Queensland CEO Chris McMillan encouraged Queenslanders to donate to the cause by ordering their limited edition polka dot merchandise early.

"Australia's Biggest Morning Tea is not too far away, now is the time to stock up on our merchandise in all-new designs,” Ms McMillan said.

"The sale of every apron, mug, tea towel and set of tongs helps us join the dots to assist all Queenslanders affected by all cancers.

"All funds raised will be invested in cancer prevention, support and lifesaving research, assisting more than 27,000 Queenslanders who will be diagnosed with cancer this year alone.

"Whether you plan to host a morning tea in your workplace, community group or school - we want you to be stylish, smart and look the part with our on-trend chari-tea essentials.

"All merchandise is limited edition, and we don't want anyone missing out. Place an order at biggestmorningtea.com.au today.”

Queenslanders can purchase Australia's Biggest Morning Tea mugs for $10, aprons for $20, tea towels for $6 and tongs for $10.

The official Australia's Biggest Morning Tea date is Thursday, May 25, but locals can hold an event and raise funds any time throughout May or June.

"Australia's Biggest Morning Tea is an opportunity to gather your friends and loved ones together for a cup of tea and bite to eat - for a worthy cause,” Ms McMillan said.

"From hosting or attending a morning tea, to donating, baking, or spreading the word, everyone can play a part in making 2017 a success.”

In 2017 more than 5500 Queenslanders are expected to host an Australia's Biggest Morning Tea and raise $2.6 million for Cancer Council Queensland.

To host an Australia's Biggest Morning Tea event, or find out more, visit biggestmorningtea.com.au or phone 1300 65 65 85.

For more information about Cancer Council Queensland visit cancerqld.org.au or call 13 11 20.