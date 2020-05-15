Join Splitters’ new Rescue Squad

JOIN OUR RESCUE SQUAD: Ashley and Carly Clark with baby goats at Splitters Farm. Photo: Mike Knott

WITH 21 animals taken under the wing of Splitters Farm this week, it is the perfect time to launch their Rescue Squad.

The new initiative allows people to buy a membership, where they receive a range of benefits, including “adopting an animal”, naming animals and discounts.

Co-owner Carly Clark said having more stability would do wonders for the farm.

“Our operations have been affected by drought, COVID-19 and bushfires, we are so volatile so this membership allows us to have a more stable way of supporting our cause,” she said.

“It also allows us to have a more holistic relationship with the families so they can continue to experience Splitters Farm long after they have left.”

Rescue animals were the focus of the organisation and Ms Clark said she wanted to continue to be able to take on animals when their owners had a change in circumstance.

“If we have a more stable ­income it means we don’t have to worry about turning those people away,” she said.

“This week I have taken on a pig, two horses, three ducks, five roosters and 10 chickens and that’s not including our seven baby goats born this week,” she said.

Ms Clark said there were three membership tiers.

“Members can see more behind the scenes and have a huge number of benefits and discounts and the ambassador encourages people to spread the word,” she said.

“For our third level we sat down and thought what can businesses get out of our experience so we came up with offering a corporate event where they can bring staff and a free pass to give out to an employee of the month.”

To find out more click on Rescue Squad on their website.

The farm is now open seven days a weeks for self-guided tours.