Join Bundy 4 Breakfast at economic forum

Join leaders in the Bundy 4 Breakfast economic forum.
Join leaders in the Bundy 4 Breakfast economic forum. Trevor Veale

IT'S that time of year when business leaders, locals and politicians come together to share a breakfast at the Annual Economic Development Forum.

Bundaberg Regional Council invite others to join them to celebrate the business successes of the region.

This year's breakfast will include presentations of key regional developments and initiatives including: funding and development successes including businesses Pacific Tug, Bundaberg Brewed Drinks and Impact Community Services.

There will be Bundaberg region economic performance snapshot presented by Reuben Lawrence of Lawrence Consulting.

Save the date, Wednesday December 13, and book your tickets now at http://bit.ly/2xhLMA3.

