Join in Bundaberg's Christmas lights comp for 2019

BUNDABERG - it's time to deck your houses with Christmas lights and help spread some holiday cheer!

Cancer Council Queensland, Triple M and the NewsMail have announced they are running a 2019 Christmas Light Competition to help goodwill and joy in the community and increase awareness for those families who have been touched by cancer.

Christmas time can be difficult for many people who have been affected by cancer and the Christmas Light Competition is a great way for the community to come together and light up the lives of those who are going through a tough time.

Participants also have the chance to win some amazing prizes for their efforts, including an accommodation voucher to Kingfisher Resort and a Love Bundy membership, with winners to be announced on December 13.

Bundaberg locals also have the opportunity to hop onboard a Christmas Light Tour to check out the best decorated houses in style, all the while raising funds for Cancer Council Queensland's vital work in cancer research, prevention programs and support services.

The tours will be running for two weeks between December 9 and 20.

Run by Ski Connect Bus Charter and Cancer Council Queensland, tickets for the Christmas Light Tour are $10 per person or $20 each for the ticket to include a delicious Christmas deli pack.

Cancer Council Queensland CEO Chris McMillan said the Christmas Light Competition is a great way to spread some Christmas cheer in support of community members who have been affected by cancer.

"Each year 1765 people are diagnosed with cancer in the Wide Bay Burnett region," said Ms McMillan.

"Let's pull out all the stops this year, light up the streets and spread some Christmas cheer for a good cause.

"The 2019 Christmas Light Competition shows locals they are not alone through their cancer journeys and funds raised through the bus tour will help us continue our vital work."

Cancer Council Queensland is an independent, community-based charity, the achievements of which are made possible by the generosity of Queenslanders.

If you or a loved one needs support following a cancer diagnosis, please call 13 11 20.

