John's journey from corporate world to camel adventure

TRADING a five-star lifestyle for a five billion star adventure, John Elliott starts his trek across the country with four camels and his dog Bruski today.

He might not look it now, but before deciding to travel across the county on-foot with camels, Mr Elliott was in the corporate world working in finance.

Mr Elliott said the original trip was planned with a motorbike, but with his mother's fears that would be too dangerous, the idea of camels came up and after months of training he's ready to head west.

He has been training with the camels Arthur, Bill, Jackson and Ted Osborne for the past eight months and is set to embark on what will be a year-and-a-half trek through the heart of Australia.

Starting in Coonarr, the 6200km walk to Coral Bay in Western Australia, will see him across six Australian Deserts, The Simpson, Painted, Tanami, Gibson, Great Sandy and the Little Sandy Desert.

Adventurer John Elliott with his camel Arthur and his dog Bruski at Coonarr. Mike Knott BUN100419CAM9

"... I am by no means ready, but hopefully I'll become ready along the trip,” he said.

"It should be an adventure of a lifetime and definitely very different to what I use to do.”

The self-funded trip was an adventure for Mr Elliott, that has since turned into a fundraising project for Beard Season. He said in getting his medicals for the trip, doctors found and removed a melanoma from his back.

He said while some people may think he's risking his life doing the trek, Mr Elliott said his life was at risk if he wasn't about to cross the country.

Adventurer John Elliott at Coonarr. Mike Knott BUN100419CAM13

Throughout the journey, Mr Elliott said for every $7500 raised, they would fly in a doctor into rural or mining towns to do skin checks.

Carrying 120L of water for the first stretch of the expedition, and then up to 328L when the time comes to cross the desert, Mr Elliott said his biggest threat were bull camels.

It's also part of the reason he will be walking the entire trip as the lead camel and not riding.

He said there could be multiple attacks from bull camels, which can get up to speeds of about 70kmh, throughout the trip.

With a chance to reflect on what has value in his life, Mr Elliott said it's now two things - water for obvious reason, and rope.

"If I let go of that rope I'm dead,” he said.

Jackson is one of John Elliott's camels. Mike Knott BUN100419CAM17

Mr Elliott said there was about an 80 per cent chance of surviving the solo-trip.

"The average day will be up before the sun comes up, starting to gather up the camels, collect them from where they've been feeding, grazing and sleeping, bring them together, sit them down... give them a good clean down, get their saddles on, get all the equipment on and ideally I want to be taking off just before or just as the sun's coming up

"And (I'll) try to get around about 20km on average done ever single day, which means around 300 walking days as I go across.

"Any my walking should be done by around about 10 to11 o'clock, were we sit down, and I put these boys out to graze and get a feed and start worrying about what I'm going to eat and what I'm going to do for the rest of the day, set up camp and then wake up and do it all over again.

Adventurer John Elliott at Coonarr. Mike Knott BUN100419CAM11

"It's basically like moving house 300 times in one year. All up the boys will carry somewhere in between 500 and 750kg in total. Which means that with the loading and unloading I'll be moving a tonne to one-and-a-half tonne worth of equipment everyday by hand.”

Mr Elliott said the original plan was to leave from Elliott Heads, but the hospitality and support of the Coonarr residents meant he would set forth on the trek from Coonarr, heading towards Gayndah.

To keep up-to-date with Mr Elliott's journey across Australia or to donate to Beard Season visit www.johnelliott.com.au.