John's choice was lose weight or die early

BEFORE AND AFTER: John Hay has been shedding the kilos with daily gym sessions.

WEIGHING in at 220kg and needing to choose between losing weight and losing his life, John Hay knew what he had to do.

"A while back I ended up in hospital with pneumonia, all my organs failed - my kidneys and liver - and I had a minor heart attack,” he said.

"They found out I had a defect in my heart.”

Without surgery, Mr Hays's days were numbered.

But before he could even get to the point of having life-saving surgery, he had to drop down in size.

"I just completely changed my whole lifestyle,” he said.

Mr Hays, who is diabetic, started working out at Bundaberg gym B Transformed and sought the advice of a dietician, but dieting was a dirty word and still is for the Bundy man.

"A lot of people get on these diets and they get bored,” he said.

"I was never any good at dieting.

"I tried diets and I just got bored with it.”

Mr Hays lost enough weight to have his surgery at 160kg, allowing doctors to carry out vital work on his heart valves.

He's lost 70kg in the couple of years since his weight loss journey began.

"Everything's coming good,” Mr Hay said.

"I can do sit-ups, I can even fit in a chair now.”

Rather than sticking to a rigid regime of calorie counting and denying himself everything, Mr Hays now makes simple changes for the better.

Instead of two pies at a time, he'll eat one a week.

Instead of a pizza, he'll stick to a couple of pieces.

"I just balance it all, I just don't pig out,” the 64-year-old said.

"I eat good, wholesome food.”

The gym has become his second home, and he works out every morning.

"I've turned into a gym junkie,” Mr Hay said.

Mr Hay said his weight loss has led him to realising just how difficult it was to walk around carrying the extra kilos, and wants others to keep going with their goals.

"Get out and do it,” he said.

"Life's too short, don't short it up yourself.”

Mr Hay said it was all a matter of training your brain into healthier habits.

"I educated myself on how to eat properly and if I can do it, anyone can,” he said.

"You don't want to end up in hospital like I did.

"The only option I had was lose weight or die and you never want to get like that.”