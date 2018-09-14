LNP MP makes lewd Instagram comment

The picture about which John-Paul Langbroek commented, which features (from left) two unknown people with Alistair Mitchell, Brooke Vitnell-Leembruggen and Julian Leembruggen.

QUEENSLAND LNP politician John-Paul Langbroek has apologised for posting an emoticon of a pair of breasts in the comments section of an Instagram photo involving a senior government advisor.

The former opposition leader admitted the comment should never have been made under a photo of several government staffers at the Midwinter ball which included Brooke Leembruggen.

Ms Leembruggen is the adviser to Social Services Minister Paul Fletcher.

Her husband Julian works as Prime Minister Scott Morrison's media adviser.

A screen shot of John-Paul Langbroek’s inappropriate Instagram comment, which was later deleted.

Ms Leembruggen appeared in photo, alongside her husband and Alistair Mitchell, chief of staff for Defence Minister Steve Ciobo …, wearing a plunging v-neck strappy silver dress.

Mr Langbroek posted the comment (.)(.) @athmitchell which he later deleted.

"The comment was inappropriate. I removed it this morning without being prompted and apologised for any offence cause," it was reported in The Australian.

The photo was posted on Mitchell's private Instagram account.

The Midwinter Ball took place at Parliament House and was attended by senators, MPs, husbands, wives and figures from business and show business on Wednesday.

Mr Langbroek was the LNP opposition leader from 2009-2011 and is opposition spokesman for Sport and Racing and Multicultural Affairs