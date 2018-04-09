Write off JT at your peril

Johnathan Thurston has come under fire during the Cowboys' poor start to the 2018 season.

JOHNATHAN Thurston's teammates have slammed suggestions the star playmaker has possibly gone one year too long, warning critics to never write off a champion.

Fox Sports commentator Greg Alexander made the remarks ahead of the Cowboys' loss to the Warriors on Saturday - their fourth consecutive defeat.

The former Australian player said Thurston was looking like someone who had "possibly played the game a little bit too long".

There is no doubt Thurston has not been at his very best to start the season, but he is coming back from a serious shoulder injury and has showed plenty of promising signs.

While the Cowboys halfback was reluctant to comment on the statement after the game, simply stating that Alexander is entitled to his opinion, his North Queensland teammates came out in support of their co-captain.

Coach Paul Green claimed the comments from Alexander made him "happy" because he thought they would motivate Thurston and backrower Ethan Lowe also said it is dangerous to write off a player like the former Queensland and Australian star.

"I'm not going to buy into that," Lowe said of Alexander's comment.

"It's hard to be coming back from a long-term injury. A lot of people really struggle with that but he's actually come back in and is playing really well.

"He's been the best in the world for a long time so I don't think he's going to worry about that too much.

"He has every confidence in what he can do and so do we. He's been the best for that long I don't think he's going to just lose it."

Thurston's on-field bodyguard Gavin Cooper also laughed off the statement and compared it with similar comments made about Brisbane forward Sam Thaiday this week.

Former Bronco Chris Walker wrote a column for the Queensland Rugby League website suggesting that Thaiday should retire now instead of at the end of the season.

But Cooper said when both Queensland clubs start winning again, no one will be questioning either Thurston or Thaiday.

Thurston is in the middle of his final season.

"I know we're ultimately judged by wins and losses but the stuff (Thurston) is doing on the field is pretty good," Cooper said.

"His best is not far (away) at all. There's glimpses of it all the time.

"People get paid for their opinions … it's a tough one I think, but it's his (opinion). It's definitely not mine.

"There's been a couple of older guys in the league who have had their longevity in the game questioned. There's been a little bit said about Sammy at the Broncos as well.

"He wears his heart on his sleeve, same as JT. People are going to keep coming if the results aren't going our way.

"If we had won three from five, I don't think (Alexander) would have said that."

