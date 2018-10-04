Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
John Killick pictured outside the Heli terminal at Sydney Airport in November 2017. Picture: AAP
John Killick pictured outside the Heli terminal at Sydney Airport in November 2017. Picture: AAP
Crime

Infamous chopper jail breaker facing fraud charges

by SAM McBEATH
4th Oct 2018 5:19 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A MAN at the centre of one of Sydney's most infamous prison escapes, when he was spirited out of Silverwater jail 20 years ago in a helicopter hijacked by his lover, has been charged over his alleged role in an identity theft scam.

John Killick, 76, who spent 45 days on the run after his Russian lover Lucy Dudko broke him out of jail in 1999, was charged on Tuesday with knowingly dealing with proceeds of crime, dishonestly obtaining property by deception, and goods suspected stolen in premises.

 

Killick is the sixth person to be charged as a member of the bold fraud syndicate, with three women - aged 28, 39 and 42 - receiving bail to reappear in court, and two men - 46, and 56 - behind bars.

Killick back in police custody after his famous chopper prison break.
Killick back in police custody after his famous chopper prison break.

He is due to appear at Central Local Court on October 11.

Killick spent 15 years in jail for multiple armed robberies before being paroled in 2014 to live with his ex-wife Gloria at a house in Milsons Point - the same property raided last month by detectives investigating the alleged fraud ring.

 

Killick’s lover Lucy Dudko after being found guilty of hijacking a helicopter and breaking her boyfriend out of jail. Picture: Renee Nowytarger
Killick’s lover Lucy Dudko after being found guilty of hijacking a helicopter and breaking her boyfriend out of jail. Picture: Renee Nowytarger

His ex-wife has not been charged over the identity theft scam.

Killick published a book last year - The Last Escape - saying that while many deemed the escape "successful", he considered it a failure.

Dudko was sentenced to 10 years in jail and wrote 4500 love letters to Killick while inside.

Detectives inspect the chopper that was used to break Killick out of prison.
Detectives inspect the chopper that was used to break Killick out of prison.
chopper escape john killick silverwater jail

Top Stories

    Duo forms charity to help men and end DV stigma

    premium_icon Duo forms charity to help men and end DV stigma

    News "WE UNDERSTAND it happens more to women than men but it does happen to men too. We need to acknowledge that.”

    • 4th Oct 2018 5:00 AM
    Bargara not the only Jewel in Wei's crown

    premium_icon Bargara not the only Jewel in Wei's crown

    Property Enquiries already flowing for Jewel rooftop bar and restaurant

    • 4th Oct 2018 5:00 AM
    Worst month for drug crime in Bundy for five years

    premium_icon Worst month for drug crime in Bundy for five years

    Crime Stats show extreme spike in drug-related offences

    • 4th Oct 2018 5:00 AM
    Funding war 'hurts' Bundy's kids looking for work

    premium_icon Funding war 'hurts' Bundy's kids looking for work

    News Pollies clash over traineeship dollars

    • 4th Oct 2018 5:00 AM

    Local Partners