John Howard gives Boris some strong advice

John Howard has advised UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson to go hard early and to join Australia as a major trading force in Asia.

Writing in the Times of London on Monday, the former Australian prime minister shared his pearls of wisdom with Mr Johnson about life after winning a huge landslide.

Mr Howard swept to power in 1996 with a massive majority and stayed in office for four terms and nearly 12 years.

The Liberal Party legend told Mr Johnson that he will never again have the political capital he does now, so he should work hard to get Brexit done and reshape Britain.

"Seize the moment. The first hundred days are crucial in setting a direction for the new government and there are a range of policy areas where quick wins are possible," Mr Howard writes.

"As a prime minister, you never have more political capital than directly following an election victory. Previous leaders, in the UK, Australia and elsewhere, have regretted not moving more swiftly to reform public services and reshape the inner workings of government."

Mr Johnson looks set to take Mr Howard's first piece of advice.

The Tory leader is planning to make sweeping changes to the UK civil service including finally closing down the Brexit department and creating a separate immigration ministry to implement his plan for an Australian-style migration regime.

It also reported that up to a third of his cabinet could go after Brexit is done in February to start work on a new program to help revive the economies of depressed Northern, Welsh and Midland electorates who abandoned Labour for the Tories.

Mr Howard also said that Brexit gave the UK new opportunities to become a bigger global player.

He advised the UK delve into the Asia Pacific region as it looks for trading opportunities post-Brexit, and join a major trading agreement with Australia and Japan.

"Britain must be made as competitive as possible and agree trade deals not just with the EU but with the world's most dynamic economic region as well, the Asia-Pacific," he said.

"In the next 100 days, Britain should apply to join the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership, where it will find close friends and allies such as Australia, New Zealand and Japan, willing to make fast progress on trade."

Prominent Australian Liberals have played a huge part in the Boris landslide including the Tory campaign manager Isaac Levido, who worked on Scott Morrison's election team.

The Liberal Party director under Mr Howard, Sir Lynton Crosby, is also a key elections adviser to Mr Johnson.

BORIS TO GIVE MPS PEP TALK

It comes as Johnson is ready to give a pep talk to a new group of Conservative Party politicians as he begins his push to secure parliamentary approval for his Brexit deal.

Mr Johnson will welcome 109 newly elected colleagues, many of them coming from parts of the country that were once strongholds of the opposition Labour Party.

Buoyed by the Conservatives' decisive win in last week's election, Mr Johnson will move fast to deliver on his campaign mantra to "get Brexit done."

That means ensuring a Brexit withdrawal agreement bill is passed by the current deadline of Jan. 31.

The government will introduce the EU withdrawal bill on Friday.

It will be up to the speaker of the House of Commons to determine if Parliament will hold its first major vote on the bill that same day or will wait until January after the Christmas recess.

The Brexit divorce bill is expected to receive strong support in Parliament, where Mr Johnson's Conservatives hold a strong majority.

WHO WILL REPLACE CORBYN?

Rebecca Long-Bailey is in pole position to succeed Jeremy Corbyn after John McDonnell appeared to throw his weight behind her, according to The Sun.

The outgoing shadow chancellor Mr McDonnell tipped her along with shadow justice secretary, Richard Burgon, shadow education boss Angela Rayner, and equalities spokesperson Dawn Butler for the top job too.

The shadow business secretary has been tipped to replace Mr Corbyn for months.

The 40-year-old MP is set to get the endorsement of the left of the Labour party, after working closely with the shadow chancellor Mr McDonnell.

Mr McDonnell has called for a female leader - and someone who is not from the metropolitan elite.

Ms Long-Bailey grew up in working class Manchester, and worked as a customer service assistant in a pawn shop - something she says "taught me more about the struggles of life than any degree or qualification could".

She is Catholic, married and has one son.

UK BANKING SYSTEM 'RESILENT' TO HARD EXIT

Sky News has reported that Britain's financial system is prepared for a worst-case Brexit scenario in the event of a hard exit from the EU.

The Bank of England conducted "stress tests" throughout 2019, including hypotehtical situations such as falling GDP and rising interest rates, and the results show that all of the UK's major banks would survive and not fail.

Only two financial institutions, Barclays and Lloyds, would have to trigger emergency strategies that may affect investors.

The Bank of England's report committee said, "The core of the UK financial system...was resilient to, and prepared for, the wide range of UK economic and financial shocks that could be associated with a worst-case disorderly Brexit."

The Bank estimated that capital ratios would still be twice as high as they were after the 2008 financial crisis.