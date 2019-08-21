John Farnham’s unexpected book plan

JOHN Farnham is planning to release a book - but not the kind his fans may expect.

The musical icon has no interest in writing his memoirs, has disowned all unauthorised biographies and refuses any offer to make a biopic on his life.

"I'm not interested in the slightest," Farnham said.

"Do it when I'm dead. Some people feel the need to do that, I'm one of the of the people who don't."

However the keen amateur photographer is toying with the idea of a coffee-table book of snaps he took while on safari in Africa with wife Jill.

John Farnham performing in Mount Isa earlier this month. Picture: AAP

"I asked Jill a few years ago what she wanted to do for our anniversary. I was thinking 'Donovans (restaurant), nice bottle of wine …'. She said 'I want to go to safari on Africa'. I hate travel, I'm over it. But ten minutes after getting off the aircraft, we were in Kenya, there was a leopard sitting on a rock, and I was sobbing. And I got some really clean and clear photographs from over there. (Manager Glenn) Wheatley wants me to do a coffee-table book of my safari pics, I'm thinking about it."

Even in Africa the 70 year old Australian chart topper was recognised.

"Someone came up to me in the middle of Botswana and said 'You're John Farnham!' I asked how they knew me and they said they'd heard me on Spotify. We were in America and the concierge nearly piggybacked me up to my room. I asked him why and he said he'd found my music on Spotify. Technology is amazing."

However while his music is being discovered by new generations globally, Farnham himself admits he doesn't listen to a lot of new music - although he plans to educate himself on Falls headliners Vampire Weekend, Halsey and Disclosure.

"I know that sounds crotchety and arrogant for a musician to say, but now I favour (watching) the news."

His hour-long Falls Festival set will include his covers of Queen's We Will Rock You and AC/DC's Long Way to the Top as well as his own hits such as Pressure Down, Playing to Win, Chain Reaction, Age of Reason, Two Strong Hearts, That's Freedom, Every Time You Cry and You're The Voice.

Farnham will play the Falls at Lorne on December 28, the Falls Marion Bay in Tasmania on December 29, the Falls Byron Bay on December 31 and the Falls in Fremantle on January 4.

"I'm pumped. Many years ago I vowed I'd never work New Year's Eve, but I'm really looking forward to this one. And my sons and their mates think it's cool I'm playing Falls."