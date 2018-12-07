Menu
John Edwards has pleaded not guilty to murder.
John Edwards has pleaded not guilty to murder.
John Edwards faces 2019 trial over alleged murder of teacher

7th Dec 2018 2:30 PM
By Sam McKeith

A GRAFTON man has been ordered to face a Supreme Court trial after pleading not guilty to murdering his estranged partner.

John Wallace Edwards, 62, has been accused of the murder of Sharon Margaret Edwards at Grafton, on the NSW north coast, in March 2015.

In the NSW Supreme Court on Friday, Mr Edwards pleaded not guilty to murdering Ms Edwards.

"Not guilty your honour," Mr Edwards told the court via audio-visual link from Long Bay Jail.

Justice Elizabeth Fullerton made a provisional listing for a six-week trial to be held at Coffs Harbour starting October 21, 2019.

Mr Edwards, wearing prison greens and sporting a long beard, made notes using a pen and paper at times during the brief arraignment.

He is accused of murdering his estranged wife, a local school teacher, after she disappeared following a night out in South Grafton.

His case will return to court on February 8.

grafton murder sharon edwards sydney supreme court
The Sunshine Coast Daily

