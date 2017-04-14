John can't believe his luck as first home nears completion

ALL SMILES: Adam Ward and John Kitching are excited about moving into the home they're building.

BUNDABERG first-home buyer John Kitching says he wouldn't have used part of his superannuation for a home deposit but could understand why others might be tempted.

Mr Kitching, 29, is excited as his three-bedroom home takes shape at Paddington Grove thanks to the help of Bundy Homes.

"It's surreal because I had no plans to do it,” he said.

But building his own home seemed an unlikely option just a few years ago.

"When you're younger you don't think about planning ahead for that sort of thing,” Mr Kitching said.

"Then you get to an age and think 'oh crap, I don't have the savings to do this' and 'I didn't realise how expensive things were'.”

Mr Kitching and his partner went through No Deposit First Homes who guided the couple to get the State Government's $20,000 Queensland First Home Owners' Grant, facilitated a deal with Yellow Brick Road - who helped cover the deposit - and Bundy Homes, which is building the home.

Mr Kitching can't believe his good fortune.

"Bundy Homes has been doing a fantastic job,” he said.

"I've got friends who have built with people and had horrible experiences.

"They look at me with a smile on my face and wonder why I'm so happy.”

Mr Kitching urged everyone looking to buy their first home to check all their options.