The RSPCA in investigating after a tiny baby kangaroo had to rescued after being shoved into a post box.
News

Joey kangaroo found shoved in post box

by Danielle O’Neal
13th Nov 2020 9:14 AM
THE RSPCA is investigating after a joey was reportedly shoved into an Australia Post post box this morning on the Gold Coast.

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services Pimpama crew were called to a Gold Coast post box about 6.40am after a baby roo was reportedly put inside.

An RSPCA spokesman said they have lodged a cruelty complaint and will be looking into the matter.

It is unknown who put the kangaroo in the post box.

A joey has been rescued from a post box on the Gold Coast. Picture: Queensland Fire and Rescue Service
"A quick response from our crew and Australia Post with the post box keys, meant the joey was out in no time," Queensland Fire and Emergency Services wrote online.

The joey is safe and has been taken to wildlife carers.

