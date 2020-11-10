Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Politics

Joel Fitzgibbon quits Labor frontbench

by Jade Gailberger
10th Nov 2020 9:47 AM

 

Opposition agriculture and resources spokesman Joel Fitzgibbon will quit Labor's shadow cabinet.

The member for the NSW federal seat of Hunter confirmed the decision on Tuesday morning after a caucus meeting.

Mr Fitzgibbon's move to the backbench comes after division over climate change and energy policies.

"This morning I went to see my mate, Anthony Albanese, and informed him that I was stepping down from the shadow cabinet, effective immediately," Mr Fitzgibbon said.

"Anthony Albanese and Richard Marles generously paid tribute to my contribution, although, I reminded them that I'm not going anywhere."

He said after the significant 2019 election loss he decided to stick around for 18 months as the party rebuilt to make it "electorally competitive".

"I've been trying to put labour back into the Labor Party," Mr Fitzgibbon said.

"Trying to take the Labor Party back to its traditional roots, back to the Labor Party I knew when I first became a member 36 years ago.

"I have been focusing on blue-collar workers, whether they be working in coalmining, coal generation, oil and gas, our manufacturing sectors, electricians and other tradespersons.

"The people who have traditionally voted for us in very large number, but somehow haven't been voting for us in large number over the course of possibly the last decade."

More to come

Originally published as Joel Fitzgibbon quits Labor frontbench

labor mp joel fitzgibbon politics shadow cabinet

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        LOST AND FOUND: Do you own these items?

        Premium Content LOST AND FOUND: Do you own these items?

        News The latest from the Bundaberg Police property room.

        AUTHENTICITY: New program to help combat fake art products

        Premium Content AUTHENTICITY: New program to help combat fake art products

        News QUT has teamed up with local Bundy artists to help stamp out fake Aboriginal art...

        FULL LIST: Bundaberg court appearances today

        Premium Content FULL LIST: Bundaberg court appearances today

        Crime Here is a list of matters listed at Bundaberg Magistrates Court on Tuesday.

        COOL CHANGE: Why you may need to rug up in coming days

        Premium Content COOL CHANGE: Why you may need to rug up in coming days

        News BUNDABERG and much of the southeast woke to a chilly morning today and for good...