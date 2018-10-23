Jody's 17 travel hacks you need to know now

BUNDABERG globetrotter Jody Griffiths has travelled to places far and wide, so far visiting 15 countries from India to the US and even Bundy's sister city Nanning.

Here she shares her top travel tips, in her words, for travelling the world.

Jody Griffiths in India. Contributed

1. Pack light

When packing, pack light. If you're only going for two weeks, only pack a week's worth of clothes.

You can always handwash stuff in the shower.

Also rolling your clothes in the suitcase helps saves space.

You never know what shopping you will do overseas, so pack lightly.

Belfast in Ireland where the Titanic was built. Contributed

2. Do some research

Investigate the places you are going to before you go.

Make a list of places and things to do when you are over there.

Don't waste time when there wondering what to do.

You can always add things to the list as you are walking around or find new stuff along the way.

Jody Griffiths at Loch Ness. Contributed

3. Read up

Learn a bit about the country and culture before going.

Learn a few words in their language to get you by with the basics - "hello”, "goodbye”, "thank you”, "please”, "toilet” and "water” are some basics to get you by and foreigners do like that you took the time to learn some of their language.

Jody Griffiths in India. Contributed

4. Keep germs at bay

Always carry antiseptic hand wipes in your handbag.

These come in handy on the plane for wiping down your tray table, seatbelt, TV screen and after using the plane loo.

They're very handy after using public transport and handling money while overseas.

They're also useful in motel rooms to wipe down TV remotes, light switches, door handles, fridge door, taps etc.

In India, at the grave of Abdul Karim, Queen Victoria's Indian servant friend. Contributed

5. Pack a mini pharmacy

Always pack Imodium tablets (in case of food or stomach upsets), Hydralite, paracetamol, band-aids, pawpaw ointment, tissues, flu tablets, heat rub and ear drops, just in case.

You don't want to be running around to try to find a chemist and the language barrier could be hard to get any of this stuff if needed.

Jody Griffiths visited our sister city Nanning and had her photographs exhibited at the library. Contributed

6. Power up

Fully charge everything before you fly out and put chargers in carry-on luggage or handbag, but no power packs in carry-on - put them in checked-in bags ... and always put devices on flight mode or switch off when on flights.

Jody Griffiths visits Mount Taranaki in NZ. Contributed

7. Go light on shoes

Don't pack too many pairs of shoes.

They take up too much room and could be heavy.

Maybe you only need a pair of closed-in walking shoes and pair of comfy walking sandals for daytime and one pair of nice going-out shoes if you venture out at night.

If the country you're going to is tropical, pack thongs and sandals.

If it's a cold climate, pack walking shoes and water-proof boots.

See if you can get away with one or two pairs only.

Jody Griffiths in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. Contributed

8. Worth bottling

Always drink bottled water when overseas.

Our bellies are used to Aussie water.

In some countries you have to even brush your teeth with bottled water too.

Always have bottled water with you to keep hydrated while touring around.

Jody Griffiths in London. Contributed

9. Change your time

As soon as you get on that plane and take off, turn your watch to your destination country's time so your body clock can get used to their time zone (for example, if you get on a plane at 8pm Brisbane time and you're flying to London, set your watch to London time so you can try to sleep on planes or eat brekkie, lunch and tea on their time).

This does help a bit to avoid bad jet lag.

Scotland. Loch Ness with Urquart Castle. Contributed

10. Play your cards right

Always investigate travel cards as some of your banks could charge really big fees for using your ATM or credit cards overseas.

The post office does have travel cards - you can just load them up with most countries' currencies and use it as an ATM card with PIN number.

Foreign cash is always handy, too, for tipping when needed or markets that are cash-only, but don't carry it all in your handbag when you get to your destination.

Always lock your spare cash and cards in the motel room safe if they have one.

If there's no safe, hide your spare cash deep in your suitcase and lock it up while out exploring.

Jody Griffiths at Downton Abby, aka Highclere Castle. Contributed

11. Safety in numbers

Solo travelling is fun but, depending on which countries you want to explore, sometimes it is safer to go on an organised tour with other people.

As they say, there's safety in numbers.

Plus it's a fun way of making new friends along the way on tour with those who love travel too.

Jodie Griffiths visited Paris. Contributed

12. Sign up for sales

Sign up online to get emails from lots of airlines, tour companies, travel agents and online accommodation sites.

You can always see sales, promos and great deals on travel but there are some dodgy sites out there, so always investigate them and always read the fine print or reviews before booking anything.

Jody travelled to Japan where she saw cherry blossoms in full bloom. Contributed

13. Plan finances wisely

When you have booked flights, try to pay them off before you go on the trip and try and save up as much cash as you can to take with you.

Then when you come home from the trip, you won't have any, or much, debt.

Taking a back-up credit card is always handy in case of emergency shopping, or something worse, if needed.

Not everyone can save up hard, but try, as you come home to no big debt from your trip and then you can start saving up for the next trip.

Going out and getting a loan for a $10,000 trip is OK, but when you get home you have to pay all that back and sometimes that takes ages.

Jody chills out in Hong Kong. Contributed

14. Keep copies of documents

Always get a photocopy of your itinerary (flights, accommodation etc), travel insurance and the inside page of your passport where details are.

Give copies to your next of kin or family and friends.

It also wouldn't hurt taking a copy of each for yourself too to leave in your main suitcase.

Sometimes paperwork goes missing or gets stolen, so back-up photocopies of important paperwork is essential.

Also getting the phone number or email address of the Australian embassy in the country where you are going to wouldn't go astray either, just in case.

Jody Griffiths at Downton Abby, aka Highclere Castle. Contributed

15. Keep things secure

Take a handbag with zips and long handle you can put over your head and body as a handbag over the shoulder could get snatched easily.

Plus it's always better to be hands-free when shopping.

Don't put wallets or phones in back pockets, as pick-pocketing does happen.

Put in front pocket under your shirt or even a money belt under your shirt, but don't open wallets or money belts up in front of everyone to see your cash.

Jody chills out in Hong Kong. Contributed

16. Watch your phone bill

International roaming on your phone is very expensive.

Depending on your time away overseas, maybe buy a cheap phone over there to ring or text home to keep loved ones in touch where you are.

Social media is a favourite on trips. Share photos and update friends and family on where you are to let everyone know. It saves texting or ringing everyone as free Wi-Fi is readily available in most places overseas now.

If you do activate your phone's international roaming, always put extra credit or check your plan. If someone rings you, you pay for the expensive call and texts are costlier.

Check out your options first so you don't come home to a big phone bill.

17. Travel often

Save, travel, repeat and take lots of photos to remember your experiences.