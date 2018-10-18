Jody jets off for a chance to meet Harry and Meghan

SHE'S got her Prince Harry and Meghan bags, she's got a camera and she's used Google Maps to work out the best place to spot the prince tomorrow.

Jody Griffiths is a royal watcher on a mission.

The Bundaberg woman will jet off to Sydney today in order to spot or meet the royal couple on their trip down under.

Tomorrow, Prince Harry and Prime Minister Scott Morrison will climb Sydney Harbour Bridge as Harry raises the Invictus flag, signalling the start to the games.

The Invictus Games is an international adaptive multi-sport event, created by Prince Harry, in which wounded, injured or sick armed services personnel and their associated veterans take part in sports including wheelchair basketball, sitting volleyball and indoor rowing.

ROYAL COUPLE: Britain's Prince Harry and wife Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, pictured in Dubbo this week. PETER PARKS

This year's games are being held in Sydney and it's at the flag-raising that Ms Griffiths hopes she'll capture the royal on camera.

"I wanted to go down to the Invictus Games plus hopefully to see the royals,” she said.

Ms Griffiths says she has been glued to her TV screen watching footage of the royals' visit so far.

With family originating in Leicester, England, Ms Griffiths said she was a "pretty avid royalist” and was hoping she'd get a chance to meet Harry and Meghan on Sunday when the Invictus Games' road race sets off from the Sydney Botanic Gardens.

She even bought a children's book featuring Australian animals for the upcoming royal baby, just in case her dream of meeting the couple comes true.

But it won't be her first brush with royalty if everything goes according to plan.

"I met Prince Charles in 1994 and went to the rum distillery when he was in Bundaberg,” she said.

Ms Griffiths hopes to make the most of her Sydney trip as she won't be able to make it to Fraser Island when the couple visits on Monday.