Jobseeker opportunity: Bundy's special employment event

OPTIONS DAY: Ambassador Summer Farrelly (front) with from left Pat Allison, Savita Gurung, Bev Devlin, Christine Lowrie, Greg Jackson Kylie Hayman and Jo Kenzler. IWC

BUNDABERG Options Day is set to open opportunities for local jobseekers.

Today's event will bring together disability support and service providers, and feature guest speakers, live music and inclusive activities for people of all abilities.

Options Day will be held at the Multiplex Convention Centre on Civic Ave from 9.30am-1.30pm, and is open to everyone in the community.

IWC general manager Wayne Mulvany said the event would attract jobseekers looking to benefit from the National Disability Insurance Scheme (NDIS).

"Provider registration in the Bundaberg region has almost tripled in the past eight months,” Mr Mulvany said.

"Our figures show our region now has 142 NDIS-registered service providers, compared to 54 in January this year - that's a rise of 88 service providers.”

IWC's figures follow a report from Workability Queensland that indicated more than 1200 new jobs would be created in the region from October last year.

Mr Mulvany said IWC's position as NDIS local area coordinator (LAC) puts Bundaberg in a good place for the local NDIS rollout and employment.

"When IWC took on the LAC role for the region, we knew it was a great opportunity to deliver significant social benefit in our communities,” he said.

"For every participant that we help to use their NDIS plan, networks of potential support are activated. These networks deliver employment opportunities for locals.”

In January IWC commenced works on the Community Connect website, which offers a directory for people to access service providers and mainstream supports.

Mr Mulvany said since then, the number of registered service providers had risen significantly.

"At that time there were 54 NDIS-registered service providers across the region,” he said.

"Now that number has risen to 142. These new providers open doors to employment opportunities for locals.”

More than 1500 people are making use of their NDIS plans, many who are first-time users of disability support.

Options Day this year features the Auslan Choir and Impact Community Choir, disability education stalls, giant games, raffles and lucky door prizes, simulators and sensory games and a petting zoo.

Weekly information sessions are held across the region in Bundaberg, Childers and Gin Gin at the IWC Health and Wellbeing centre and IWC NDIS office on the corner of Quay and Tantitha Sts.

For information phone IWC on 1300 492 492.