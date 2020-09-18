Menu
Treasurer Josh Frydenberg says he has a plan to get unemployed Aussies back to work. But it does require something from them.
Politics

JobSeeker a two-way street: Treasurer

by Jade Gailberger
18th Sep 2020 10:15 AM

Treasurer Josh Frydenberg has defended changes to JobSeeker that will require recipients to look for eight jobs a month.

More than 1.3 million Australians on the dole will be subject to new rules from September 28, The Australian reports.

Victorians will have their obligations, which will also include accepting offers of suitable work, paused while the state remains in lockdown.

Mr Frydenberg told Today that jobs were returning as restrictions in other states and territories eased.

"It's only appropriate when you provide government support that you expect in return mutual obligation and where there is an appropriate and suitable job on offer somebody takes it," he said.

RELATED: Unemployment rate falls to 6.8 per cent

"We put mutual obligation on hold through the worst of the virus."

Mr Frydenberg said the same mutual obligation requirements would not be placed on Victoria, which in some parts still has a curfew and stage 4 restrictions.

His comments follow the nation's official unemployment rate falling from 7.5 per cent to 6.8 per cent on Thursday.

"The good news for the Australian economy was that yesterday 111,000 people got a job over the month of August," Mr Frydenberg said.

"There is still a long way to go, and we know the road ahead will be pretty bumpy and people are still doing it pretty tough.

"But we know also that there are positive signs across the economy, and we have the plan to get people back to work."


