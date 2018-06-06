Jobs wash up at laundry facility

FINISHED PRODUCT: Federal Member for Hinkler Keith Pitt and Impact CEO Tanya O'Shea hold the final result at the New Image Laundry official opening yesterday.

FINISHED PRODUCT: Federal Member for Hinkler Keith Pitt and Impact CEO Tanya O'Shea hold the final result at the New Image Laundry official opening yesterday. TAHLIA STEHBENS

PROVIDING local jobs and training is the key objective for the New Image Laundry Service that was officially opened yesterday at its Svensson Heights location.

The project, which had been in the pipeline since 2014, will be managed by Impact Community Services and CEO Tanya O'Shea couldn't be happier with the outcome.

"We wanted to try and test some different businesses to see which one would best suit our clients' skills and abilities, but also create local employment opportunities, and this one is the one we decided to accelerate," Ms O'Shea said.

"Over the last few years it's been slowly growing, and then we put in an application for funding, prior to that the Australian Government came forward with a pre-election commitment which we were able to put towards this amazing facility.

"And here we are today, I stand inside there and go 'wow, I can't believe we've actually done this', it's a proud moment."

The project to expand the laundry and create further employment opportunities was jointly funded by Impact, which contributed $1,660,979, and the Coalition Government, which invested $900,697.

While German state-of-the-art technology is a drawcard for the laundry service, the real improvements will be made in the lives of its workers.

"We have a range of different low-skill job opportunities that are available... and what we've done quite deliberately is keep the manual labour focus to create jobs," Ms O'Shea said.

"We know local small businesses don't have a lot of time to spend reinforcing skills and for people with a disability or mental illness we often find reinforcement is necessary.

"What we are about is providing an incubator to continue the reinforcement, get them used to working, turning up on time and taking breaks to eventually create open employment pathways."

Federal Member for Hinkler Keith Pitt said the laundry will be able to offer its cleaning services as well as linen hire to local businesses, including the hospitality industry and healthcare providers.

"All profits from the laundry will be redirected into Impact Community Services, a not-for-profit organisation whose social programs will continue to provide more people with new opportunities," he said.