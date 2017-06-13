23°
Jobs up in the air for airline staff

Ashley Clark
| 13th Jun 2017 11:33 AM
Virgin Australia at Bundaberg Airport.
Virgin Australia at Bundaberg Airport. Mike Knott BUN160317VIRGIN8

ELEVEN staff employed at Bundaberg Airport have an uncertain future ahead.

The Aerocare employees, who were contracted as Virgin Australia ground control staff, now have their jobs up in the air as the company prepares to transition its service to Alliance Airlines.

Virgin, one of two airlines operating out of Bundaberg Airport, announced last month that it was reducing its turboprop ATR fleet out of regional areas.

Alliance Airlines is replacing the Virgin services when they end in July, with F70 jet aircrafts commencing operations at the Bundaberg Airport.

An Aerocare spokesperson said the company had been contracted by Virgin Australia since 2013 but had recently lost its contract after a competitive tender process took place.

"Alliance Airlines undertook a competitive tender process to choose a supplier for ground handling services," the spokesperson said.

"Unfortunately, Aerocare was not selected as the preferred provider."

 

FASTER FLIGHTS: An Alliance Airlines 80-seater Fokker 70 jet.
FASTER FLIGHTS: An Alliance Airlines 80-seater Fokker 70 jet. Dr Peter Budd

Chief executive officer of Alliance Airlines, Lee Schofield, confirmed the news.

"We have selected another company but we are not in a position to announce who just yet as we are working to finalise the agreement," Mr Schofield said.

"We are increasing our regional Queensland footprint and are currently flying to 10 different locations so we had to look at ground handling services across a number of ports."

The Aerocare spokesperson said the company was working with its current 11 staff.

"Aerocare will be working pro-actively with the new provider to transition as many staff as the new provider may require," the spokesperson said.

"Aerocare will also accommodate transfer requests where possible for staff wishing to transfer to employment with Aerocare's other airport operations."

Alliance Airlines is set to begin its operations from Bundaberg to Brisbane and Brisbane to Bundaberg on July 17.

alliance airlines bundaberg airport flights jobs virgin australia

