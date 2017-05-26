Jobs the focus in State Budget

BUNDABERG MP Leanne Donaldson says she has urged Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk and Treasurer Curtis Pitt to deliver a State Budget that will create jobs in the Wide Bay.

At a meeting at Parliament House, Ms Donaldson joined Maryborough MP Bruce Saunders to call on her government to continue to invest in jobs and key infrastructure, including health and public housing.

"The government's $100 million Back to Work program has helped 793 jobseekers in the Wide Bay region get back into employment, so we want to see that initiative continue,” Ms Donaldson said.

The program provides incentives of up to $20,000 for employers who take-on a jobseeker.

"Similarly, the $200 million Works for Queensland initiative is providing funding for local council projects to also create jobs.

"This is helping increase job communities in our region.”

Ms Donaldson said she hoped the Budget would commit to an expansion of public housing, particularly for homes for seniors and people with a disability.