Jobs that kept our paramedics busy this morning

Queensland Ambulance Service crews were called to two jobs in Bundaberg this morning.

Queensland Ambulance Service crews were called to two jobs in Bundaberg this morning.

Vehicle and pedestrian crash

PARAMEDICS were called to Burnett Heads at 6.30 this morning after a man was hit by a car.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman said a man in his early 50s suffered multiple injuries following the incident at the corner of Moore and Campbell Sts.

He was taken to Bundaberg Hospital in a stable condition.

Two vehicle crash

TWO patients were assessed after a two car crash at Millbank this morning.

Paramedics were called to the crash at the corner of Bourbong and Oconnell Sts just before 8am.

Both patients were taken to Bundaberg Hospital in a stable condition, with one suffering a suspected spinel injury.