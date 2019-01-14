Jobs to take off with third stage of Bundy project

PROJECT TAKING OFF: Bundaberg mayor Jack Dempsey and Acting Premier and Minister for State Development, Manufacturing, Infrastructure and Planning Cameron Dick.

PROJECT TAKING OFF: Bundaberg mayor Jack Dempsey and Acting Premier and Minister for State Development, Manufacturing, Infrastructure and Planning Cameron Dick. Mikayla Haupt

JOBS are on the radar for Bundaberg with the third stage of the Bundaberg Regional Aviation and Aereospace Precinct is underway.

Acting Premier Cameron Dick joined Bundaberg Mayor Jack Dempsey on Airport Drive for the first sod turning on the project's $5.2 million third stage yesterday.

Mr Dick said council estimated 15 jobs would be created during the construction work, with 37 ongoing positions expected upon project completion.

"This project will improve airport safety and unlock significant opportunities for businesses to capitalise on what will become a major regional aerospace precinct," Mr Dick said.

"Additionally, it will be the base for a new Aeromedical Centre of Excellence for the Royal Flying Doctor Service and LifeFlight.

"The airside location will save precious time during critical situations, allowing ambulances to deliver patients much closer to helicopters and aircrafts.

"It will also help to grow regional employment by creating jobs and fostering the expansion of Bundaberg's established aerospace and advanced manufacturing industries."

PROJECT TAKING OFF: Bundaberg mayor Jack Dempsey and Acting Premier and Minister for State Development, Manufacturing, Infrastructure and Planning Cameron Dick. Mikayla Haupt

Cr Dempsey said the Building our Regions partnership with the Queensland Government was helping deliver important economic and community outcomes for the region.

"Bundaberg Regional Airport is a critical hub and this new precinct will help us unlock new investment opportunities," Cr Dempsey said.

"It will also provide a permanent home for a vital service that contributes to our community's safety and wellbeing."

Cr Dempsey said in the light of the region's developments, Bundaberg was a place to live, work and raise a family.

PROJECT TAKING OFF: Bundaberg mayor Jack Dempsey and Acting Premier and Minister for State Development, Manufacturing, Infrastructure and Planning Cameron Dick. Mikayla Haupt

Mr Dick said the project aligned with the Queensland Aerospace 10-Year Roadmap and Action Plan, which included a focus on securing a greater portion of national aerospace work, including in regional Queensland.

"The airside commercial land also creates a strategic resource to link with the Bundaberg State Development Area," he said.

"By providing more airside sites for commercial use, this project will encourage the growth of the aerospace industry and create a hub of aviation expertise that would otherwise would not be possible."