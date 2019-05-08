Jobs, renewables and coal: Candidates talk mining

Hinkler's candidates have given their views on mining in the lead up to the election.

IN THE lead up to the May 18 Federal election the NewsMail asked the candidates for Hinkler about their views on mining.

We asked three questions:

What level of support would you give to the mining industry at a federal level?

Where do you see the future for the mining industry in this country?

How do you balance environmental concerns in regard to mining with the jobs the industry provides?

Here's what they had to say:

Anne Jackson - Greens

GREENS: Hinkler candidate Anne Jackson. Tahlia Stehbens

We need to stop propping up the dirty, polluting industries of the past and invest in the clean energy jobs of the future.

I am strongly opposed to the continued burning of coal, which is the world's biggest cause of climate change.

Coal mining is the past, renewables are the future. Renewables will drive down our power prices, create thousands of clean energy jobs, reduce pollution, and tackle climate change.

I will support the workers in the coal mining industry to find new and better jobs in clean energy and other industries, where they will not be subjected to the dangers of black lung disease or the uncertainty of working in an industry which has no economic future in this country.

Amy Brynes - Animal Justice Pary

AJP: Amy Byrnes is the Hinkler candidate for the Animal Justice Party. contributed

The Animal Justice Party strongly urges the government to recognise the ecological limits nature imposes on us and provides a more sustainable and compassionate vision of the future.

We need to change the things that have led us to the climate emergency and mass animal extinctions.

This means there is a serious need to reconsider mining's role in Australia.

While some mining for crucial minerals/metals is likely required into the future, we can at least stop mining coal just to burn it and work towards mitigating the largest environmental impacts of current processes.

Given the environmental devastation and catastrophic impact fossil fuels have on the climate emergency, the Animal Justice Party advocates for federal support to be channelled away from coal mining and instead into the research and development of clean energy.

While transitioning away from coal mining may need time, we can immediately cease the planning of any new coal mining operations.

The Animal Justice Party recognises the opportunities in new industries to not only replace existing jobs, but to also create many more.

Federal funds should therefore be channelled into the creation of new industries, as well as the education required to adequately equip workers for those jobs.

Moe Turaga - Independent

ELECTION: Independent Moe Turaga. contributed

I believe the mining industry still has a place in our community and society, the target to immediately wind it up, won't be as feasible as we thought.

Coal-fired power stations need to balance the resource market that we are in.

Yes conversion to cleaner energy is needed and wanted straight away.

I don't believe the sources of energy used in Australia can be just totally depended on solar or wind farms, hydroelectricity needs to considered as well.

For our coking coal that allows us to make steel is widely needed. Australia just needs to stock ourselves first in order to build better infrastructures to assist with a greener economy.

Per capita we are the bigger emitters of carbon.

Not many big companies are investing in mining at the moment, but we have to consider the employment this industry creates and if we are to wind it up. I believe we have to seek an alternative industry to pick up the employment tab the mining industry will leave behind.

I am conscious of the income it brings to the rural communities. As for new mines I would be reluctant to support it.

If the Indian and Chinese companies wants to seek more coal or natural resources, it might pay that they look within their own countries first.

Joe Ellul - United Australia Party

United Australia Party candidate Joseph Ellul. Wayne Tait

United Australia Party fully supports mining and its profits that are necessary to fund growth and research.

I see the future in Australia closely tied to mining and its profits with mining companies being taxed appropriately.

We will use these profits to fund education, health and research into renewable energies to name a few.

Untied Australia are very concerned about the future of Australia and the planet as a whole. Balancing the environmental concerns of the planet with mining needs to be considered of course.

I see the biggest issue to our environment as plastics and the polluting of our oceans, the devastation to many species needs to be addressed.

As C02 makes up only 0.03 per cent of the atmosphere and is a naturally occurring element, I believe the more pressing issues are plastics and the polluting of our oceans.

The profits generated from mining and the mineral processing that we will bring back on shore will pave the way for research and development of renewable energy, which should be introduced at a time that is most beneficial for Australia and Australians.

Damian Huxham - Pauline Hanson's One Nation

ELECTION: One Nation candidate for Hinkler Damian Huxham. contributed

As a current miner, I do fully support the mining industry.

Almost everything we take for granted nowdays has a direct link to mining at some point within its manufacturing process.

Mining has always been part of Australia and I believe it will be a big part of our future. or example, Australia has the world's largest resources of quality gold, iron ore, lead, nickel, rutile, uranium, zinc and zircon as well as the second largest resources of bauxite, cobalt, copper, ilmenite, niobium, silver, tantalum and thorium.

Australia's resources of black coal, brown coal, magnesite, tungsten, lithium, manganese ore, rare earths and vanadium are ranked in the top five in the world.

Mining contributes billions of dollars annually to our Australian economy and employs thousands of Australians directly and hundreds of thousands indirectly.

Our region has a high percentage of fly-in, fly-out and drive-in, drive-out miners, which also pumps money into our economy.

Richard Pascoe - Labor

Labor candidate Richard Pascoe. Brian Cassidy

Queensland is well placed to take advantage of the lucrative commodities such as lithium, cobalt, zinc, gold, copper and nickel that will drive the renewable sector going into the future.

That is why Labor has announced we will extend a sophisticated mapping program run by Geoscience Australia and the CSIRO that is due to close within a year.

Two-thirds of Australia's potential mineral deposits are still undiscovered because they require technology like ground penetrating radar to accurately map them.

The new funding in this area will reverse the budget measure that axes the program and gives it a new mandate to explore future deposits. With mining transitioning over coming decades, it is vital we start planning now to ensure Australia is best placed to capitalise on new and lucrative markets.

There is a strong future in mining, however the minerals mined may change, especially in the markets that will drive renewables.

The area of Hinkler borders some astounding coastline and we have access to wonderful natural tourism opportunities, ranging from Fraser Island, Lady Musgrave and Lady Elliott Islands, whale watching and the like.

We must protect our environment whilst also balancing the need for minerals. Projects must stack up environmentally and economically.

Adrian Wone - Independent

ELECTION: Hinkler independent candidate Adrian Wone. Tahlia Stehbens

Mining is vitally important to Australia's economy but we need only travel to Mount Morgan to see how devastating it can be when we get it wrong.

That is why it is necessary to ban donations to political parties so that we can make the right decisions about mining.

Sadly there are those who don't care about our environment, putting our planet at risk for financial gain.

Mother Nature found a balance for carbon by locking it up underground.

The problem is simple; humans are digging that carbon up, putting it back into the environment.

In the day of the dinosaur the planet was covered by dense vegetation - carbon was not then a problem.

We can do something very special for our environment by showing there are alternatives to coal for energy production.

It is a no brainer; here in Hinkler we grow enough sugar cane to provide our local energy needs, 24 hours a day.

This industry can never be competitive as a food sweetener; farming is not currently profitable.

Producing electrical energy from sugar cane is an easier, cheaper process compared to coal.

Here in Hinkler sugar cane as a renewable energy will make a difference in solving our employment problems.

Keith Pitt - LNP

Hinkler's LNP candidate Keith Pitt. Brian Cassidy

I support and stand behind the resources industry 100 per cent.

This is an industry which accounts for more than half of our country's exports, $200 billion worth, and 200,000 jobs.

In 2017-18 in Queensland alone, the resources sector contributed $62.9 billion to the economy and employed 54,016 people.

I want to see the resources industry thrive and the Labor State Government should stop playing games, get out of the way and open the Galilee basin.

We want opportunities and well paid positions for our young people in the future, but this is always combined with the strictest environmental conditions in the world.

David Norman - Independent

Independent candidate David Norman. Contributed

The mining industry is very important to the Australian economy in regards to federal income and providing employment for approx 215,000 people.

Australia is rich in many types of mineral resources and as a federal minister I would support the growth of export markets in the areas where there is the most demand for those resources.

These are the minerals that will underpin the industries of the future.

The market for some of Australia's minerals such as iron ore, gold, copper, lithium were relatively mature, but other minerals markets such as cobalt remain largely underdeveloped. Investing in critical minerals supports the nation's economy and will create more jobs for Australians by growing our resources sector.

With the rapidly increasing global push for cleaner energy production, there is no doubt that the demand for coal as a mined resource will start to decline.

There needs to be immediate measures taken right now to foster new opportunities for workers in that particular mining sector, to strategically plan a transition of those employees to other mining or non-mining areas.

We've got the mineral resource stocks, we have the potential and now we need to develop the downstream and high-value activities right here in Australia.

Aaron Erskine - Fraser Anning's Conservative National Party

Fraser Anning's Conservative National Party candidate Aaron Erskine. Contributed

The Australian economy and government spending is heavily reliant on mining exports.

The services and benefits many enjoy are only possible via the continued growth of the mining sector.

Mining creates desperately needed employment and flow-on business opportunities for regional towns.

Australia's continued economic success is reliant on the continued support and cooperation between federal and state governments.

Fraser Anning's Conservative National Party will continue to work with all state governments to ensure speedy approval for mining leases where appropriate.

I support the continued growth of the mining sector. The future of our towns and regions are dependent on the industries continued economic viability.

Mining and the affects it has on the environment can be mitigated by ensuring the continued requirement to have expert environmental impact studies completed whilst also assessing the impact on existing industries.