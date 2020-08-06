Jobs queen Sarina Russo takes rental hit

Jobs queen and richlister Sarina Russo has renewed a push to let out her luxury apartment by slashing the rent dramatically.

The richlister has slashed the advertised lease price for the three-bedroom, three-bathroom pad from $1800 a week to $1500 a week.

An apartment in Riparian Plaza owned by Sarina Russo in the Brisbane CBD is up for rent. Image: CoreLogic.

The 283 sqm apartment comes fully furnished and is located in the sought-after Riparian Plaza skyscraper at 4105/71 Eagle Street.

Records shows the entrepreneur and founder of the Sarina Russo Group has amassed an impressive portfolio of residential properties, including this one.

Inside the apartment at 4105/71 Eagle St, Brisbane CBD, which is for rent. Image: CoreLogic.

The apartment offers sweeping views of the Brisbane River and beyond. Image: CoreLogic.

She snapped up the Riparian Plaza apartment from a family member for $389,000 back in 2011, according to CoreLogic records.

It has been rented out ever since, at times earning as much as $2000 a week.

This apartment at 4105/71 Eagle St, Brisbane CBD, is for rent. Image: CoreLogic.

This apartment at 4105/71 Eagle St, Brisbane CBD, is for rent. Image: CoreLogic.

The apartment has river and city views, a master bedroom with a walk-through wardrobe, ensuite and a large balcony.

There are two more large bedrooms with ensuites - both with baths.

The kitchen features a glass splashback offering spectacular views, along with gas cooking and quality appliances.

The view from the kitchen in the apartment at 4105/71 Eagle St, Brisbane CBD, which is for rent. Image: CoreLogic.

The apartment offers incredible views from almost every room. Image: CoreLogic.

The huge living area opens onto a large balcony, with a built-in gas barbecue.

The apartment also comes with two secure car parks and a separate powder room and laundry.

Shared amenities include a private, river-facing entry foyer with 10m high ceilings, 24-hour security personnel and concierge services, a huge indoor/outdoor pool, spa, sauna, steam room and gym, function rooms and an outdoor barbecue area.

The spa in Riparian Plaza in Brisbane CBD. Image: CoreLogic.

Ms Russo recently splashed out on a home in trendy New Farm with her nephew, Andrew Pennisi.

Records show the pair paid $2.175 million for the split-level house at 10 Griffith Street in November last year.

The house Sarina Russo bought at 10 Griffith St, New Farm.

The home has four bedrooms and two bathrooms, a pool and two outdoor entertaining areas.

Ms Russo also owns an apartment in the same Brisbane CBD building where former prime minister Kevin Rudd and Therese Rein own a penthouse.

Inside the house Sarina Russo bought in New Farm.

Records show Ms Russo paid $2 million for the apartment in Admiralty Quays at 32 Macrossan Street in 2000.

The Courier-Mail revealed last month that Mr Rudd and Ms Rein were open to buyers for their luxurious penthouse.

One of three bedrooms in the apartment. Image: CoreLogic.