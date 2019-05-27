Jobs on the horizon: Green light for Bundy solar farms

Two new solar farms have been approved for the Bundaberg region.

TWO more commercial solar farms have been approved for the region, and while it's big business here in Bundaberg, in Brisbane Labor and the LNP continue to argue over new regulations for large-scale solar farm projects.

Last week Bundaberg Regional Council approved two solar farm developments, one at Kensington and one at Innes Park.

The $75 million, 42MW, Childers Rd project is expected to create 30 jobs during the construction phase and have up to five full-time staff when operational.

The facility will include about 147,840 solar panels.

The second project is Enerparc's 25MW solar farm off Elliott Heads Rd at Innes Park.

Once completed that project will provide supplementary supply to the substation on Elliott Heads Rd, approximately 1.5km north.

These two farms are part of a handful of commercial solar farm projects either approved or under construction around the region, but it's an industry the LNP says is under threat from unnecessary red tape, due to Labor's new regulations.

Earlier this month LNP Shadow Minister for Housing and Public Works Michael Hart moved a disallowance motion on the new regulations that required electricians to install solar panels with a total capacity of at least 100kW.

"The Palaszczuk Labor Government's plan will hurt investment, reduce jobs and drive up electricity bills,” he said.

"We are all about safety, but these new regulations are just another unnecessary cost for Queenslanders.”

But Industrial Relations minister Grace Grace said when it came to unsafe electrical work, there were no second chances.

"The Electrical Safety Office and Workplace Health and Safety Queensland have issued 67 statutory notices to solar farms for a range of breaches of work health and safety and electrical safety laws, including unlicensed electrical work, non-compliant electrical installations and inadequate safe work method statements and emergency plans,” she said.

"These unsafe practices must cease.”