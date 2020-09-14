JOBS ON OFFER: How you could make up to $35 an hour

Farms in the region need workers.

ARE you looking for a job? The region’s agriculture industry is hiring.

Positions paying around $25 to $34.99 have been advertised, providing options with everything from casual work through to jobs with a view to being permanent full-time roles.

People are required for an immediate start picking, packing and processing and full training will be provided.

The employer seeking workers says it’s one of major sugars and renewables companies in the reigon and the jobs have come about because of a recent demand with the cane crushing season.

Workers are required to have basic skills including understanding of food safety, basic literacy, physical wellbeing, own transport, good communication and punctuality.

Roles include picking, packing, mixing, batching, weighing, labelling, stock control, quality and damage control.

The roles can be varied and there is a demand for staff across the company.

To apply for a role, visit https://bit.ly/3itEyAr.