JOBS: New Bundy supermarket to open by Christmas

Crystal Jones
| 21st Jul 2017 5:00 AM
Westside Plaza in Heidke Street.
Westside Plaza in Heidke Street. Mike Knott BUN200717WESTSIDE2

SCORES of jobs are in the pipeline as a new grocery store prepares to fill the space left by Coles at Westside Plaza.

CBD Realty principal Grant Davies said while he could not reveal the tenant, if all went as planned then the region would have a new place to buy their groceries by Christmas.

Mr Davies said the building was currently being fitted out for the new occupant, with a due diligence period through to September.

The Westside Plaza building has had its fair share of changes over the years and was a Bi-Lo supermarket before becoming a Coles.

However, after Bunnings built a new premises on Johanna Bvld, Coles decided it was time to move out and fitted out the old Bunnings store in what would become Coles Stockland in April.

Mr Davies said the incoming store would be a boon for the region and estimated that more than 100 jobs would be created.

The centre recently started to spring back to life in February when Cuppatime cafe opened its doors within Westside Plaza.

Cuppatime owner Shana Williams said she was patiently waiting to see what would happen with the plaza.

"If something is coming, we will welcome it with open arms,” she said.

The area has been coming to life with new shops, including hairdresser Hannah Rose Hair which recently opened on Heidke St.

Bundaberg News Mail
