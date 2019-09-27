Jobs for Bundy: Taking reef to world

Monsoon Aquatic Aquaculture and Operations Manager Jeffrey Bonnick at the new Burnett Heads facility.

MONSOON Aquatics is one of Australia’s leading exporters of live coral and fish and is looking to achieve a world first from its new Burnett Heads facility.

The coral farm is hoping to expand into simulated coral spawning and, if successful, they believe they will be the first in the world to make it commercially viable.

Company director Daniel Kimberley said with facilities in Darwin and Cairns he had recently made the decision to set up shop in the Bundaberg Region.

“I spent the last 18 years in Darwin with my family and I wanted a change of climate,” Daniel said.

“I wanted an excuse to move out of Darwin and Bundaberg was perfect to expand the business in.”

Despite having established in other areas, Daniel said the Burnett Heads facility would be the focus of Monsoon Aquatic’s future expansion.

“The facility in Bundaberg is going to be our aquaculture hub,” he said.

“This is going to be where we base the business’ aquaculture operations and, in the future, I expect we’re going to have up to 10 to 15 staff working here.

“We have a long-term plan to be producing a lot of aquaculture coral from this site here in Bundaberg.”

The coral produced is provided to public and home aquariums throughout Australia and the world.

“We export to pretty much everywhere,” Daniel said.

“We also send all around Australia so we do supply the domestic market as well but I’d say by far our biggest customer is America.

“We supply China, Japan, Hong Kong, France, Italy, Germany … it’s probably easier to say where we don’t supply.”

Monsoon Aquatic Aquaculture and Operations Manager Jeffrey Bonnick said he was excited to be a part of the team during the set-up phase of the business.

The marine scientist is in the process of designing the aquaculture operations and will be developing a coral spawning system.

“Coral spawning out in the wild traditionally happens between one to two times a year; some species can actually go as often as four times a year,” Jeffrey said.

“It’s generally just a mass release of gametes or sperm and eggs into the water.

“So, what we’re trying to do here is … be the first facility to make it commercially viable if we can get it under way.”

What that would mean is more consistent products for sale via one of the most sustainable processes available.

“As far as I know on this sized scale it hasn’t been done in the world.”

Jeffrey said part of that process was developing a custom-made facility that would allow for full climatic control.

“We’ll be able to control the temperature, the light, the moon phases, the height of the water, the flow to simulate tides,” he said.

“We’re trying to get a whole picture of the marine environment.

“We want to basically be able to, every three or four months, be able to induce coral to spawn and have a consistent role out of coral year-round.”

Bundaberg Regional Council’s Bundaberg Now