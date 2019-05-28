Jobs for Bundy: billionaire back home to grow bond hub

BUNDABERG'S billionaire Lex Greensill will return home next week to look for staff for his $5 billion business-finance company's new Bundaberg-based bond-issuance team, as he seeks to build Greensill Capital into the country's largest debt capital markets player.

According to the Financial Review he plans to build a "bond hub” similar to the one he has in the northern English town of Warrington, where more than 100 staff manage the technology and back office for Greensill Capital's bond issuance.

Bundaberg might seem a long way from Australia's main capital markets; but it's where his two brothers, Peter and Andrew, still run the family farm.

The Financial Review reported that while in Australia Mr Greensill will launch the bond hub and oversee the start of recruitment for tech-savvy people, initially doubling the size of his existing back office in Bundaberg, which now has fewer than 10 staff.

Mr Greensill founded his company in 2011 to compete with the more risk-averse banking industry as an intermediary between big companies and their many small to medium enterprise suppliers.