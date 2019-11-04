JOBS EXCLUSIVE: First look at new M’boro Ergon depot

An artist's impression of the $35 million upgrade at Maryborough's Ergon Energy depot.

JOBS creation is powering on in Maryborough, with up to 50 construction roles to be created as Ergon Energy upgrades its headquarters.

The Chronicle can exclusively reveal a first look at an artist's rendering of the $35 million upgrade of Ergon's Searle St depot.

Maryborough MP Bruce Saunders said the upgrade was a major win for the city and for one of its major employers.

"Delivering a bigger and better depot means more construction jobs and better response in times of emergency," Mr Saunders said.

"The Searle Street depot plays a vital role as an operational hub in the Fraser Coast region.

"Redevelopment of the site will boost Ergon's capacity to respond to emergencies promptly and efficiently.

"This is yet another example of the great things happening in Maryborough at the moment."

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk said Ergon staff would be housed in the new building.

"This will bring together Ergon's local frontline staff and frontline support workers into the one location," Ms Palaszczuk said.

"That means improvement to customer service on a day-to-day basis."

The upgraded depot will feature a training yard, warehouse, transformer workshop and new office building.

Refurbishment is set to start mid-2020.