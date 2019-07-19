Menu
Mechanical apprentice Nathan Mafrici with tradesman Ricky Rowe performing a safety check on a repaired jackhammer.
Mechanical apprentice Nathan Mafrici with tradesman Ricky Rowe performing a safety check on a repaired jackhammer. Adam Wratten
JOBS: Bundy people urged to apply for Ports apprenticeships

19th Jul 2019 5:00 AM
BUNDABERG people are encouraged to apply for an apprenticeship with the Gladstone Ports Corporation.

Positions are expected to be in high demand for the organisation, which operates the Port of Bundaberg.

Last year more than 700 applications were received.

While the exact number of apprenticeships is yet to be confirmed, in the past 10 years more than 130 people have successfully completed apprenticeships with the corporation.

After celebrating record tonnages through its three port precincts in Bundaberg, Gladstone and Rockhampton, the corporation is offering new apprenticeships in the disciplines of electrical fitter mechanic, mechanical fitter, diesel fitting, horticulture (parks and gardens) and industrial blasting.

A traineeship is also offered in computer aided drafting.

Earlier this week the NewsMail reported on the challenges Bundaberg Year 12 school leavers face in securing a career opportunity.

More than one in four school leaver from 2018 has ended up working in a part-time position as their main destination after study.

Gladstone Ports Corporation Acting CEO Craig Walker said the corporation was proud of its apprenticeship focus.

First year mechanical fitting apprentice, Nathan Mafrici, said his transition as a mature-aged apprentice had been seamless, presenting opportunities to learn not only at TAFE but hands on around the terminal as well.

from the terminal to the parklands.

These positions are based in Gladstone for the duration of the apprenticeship.

For further information on the program visit www.gpcl.com.au/careers/apprenticeships-and-

traineeships.

