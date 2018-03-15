Jobs boost for Wide Bay after contract win

BUNDABERG residents could benefit from hundreds of new jobs that will be created in Queensland with the Federal Government's announcement of Rheinmetall as the selected supplier for the Combat Reconnaissance Vehicle project worth more than $5 billion in acquisition.

Federal Member for Wide Bay Llew O'Brien and Federal Member for Hinkler Keith Pitt welcomed the Land 400 Phase 2 investment announcement.

Mr O'Brien said the region will benefit with Maryborough company Global Manufacturing Group one of the local companies that have teaming agreements with Rheinmetall.

"It's a fantastic opportunity for a local business to be a part of the supply chain for this $1.8 billion project which will create 330 new jobs for Queensland,” Mr O'Brien said.

"Defence already has a strong presence in Wide Bay, with the Tin Can Bay Training Area, Camp Kerr, bringing many troops to the region.

"I look forward to the benefits this new investment will create in the region.”

Global Manufacturing Group is a metal manufacturing company established in 1982. It also has a site in Gladstone.

Other Queensland companies such as NIOA, Penske, G&O Kert, Ferra Engineering and Elbit will also receive a boost from the Land 400 Phase 2 project.

"It's great to see a project of this size come to the Sunshine State, and with it comes more jobs into regional Queensland,” Mr Pitt said.

"This project is an exciting opportunity for the Australian defence industry to play a vital role in delivering leading edge technology to Australia's Army.

"This investment in new army capability is a key part of the Coalition Government's commitment to a safe and secure Australia.''

Over the 30-year life of the vehicles, Australian industry will deliver two-thirds, or $10.2 billion of the acquisition and sustainment, which will create up to 1450 jobs across Australia.

The vehicles will be equipped with high levels of protection, firepower and mobility which will enable sustained operations, varying from peacekeeping to close combat.

The new vehicles will be stationed at Puckapunyal, Bandiana, Adelaide, Townsville and Enoggera.