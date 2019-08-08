Jobs Boom: New Hungry Jack's store planned for Bundaberg

Hungry Jacks is looking to open its third Bundaberg Store.

ANOTHER fast-food restaurant has its sights set on Bundaberg, with an application lodged on Tuesday.

Burger chain Hungry Jack's is looking to open its third Bundaberg store, on Bargara Rd across from Domino's Pizza.

The proposed site is not far from where the new KFC has just opened its buckets.

The plans include a dual-lane drive-through, 16 parking spaces and entry and exit to the restaurant on Morrison St off the busy street.

The store at 119-121 Bargara Rd has is seeking to be open 24 hours a day.

Insite SJC senior town planner Shane Booth said the new store would generate up to 50 local jobs.

"The development makes sense as the site is located on the main feeder road into the CBD and is located midway between Bundaberg and Bargara, making it well placed to service the nearby tourist focus area, Bundaberg East and those entering the city from the Bundaberg Ring Rd," he said.

"Council have identified the Kalkie/Ashfield area as being a major urban expansion area, the development would also service the future demand generated by the expected increase in residents.

"The Hungry Jack's development would contribute to Bundaberg's economic resilience and signify that we are a fast-growing and emerging regional city that can offer all the services found in larger metropolitan areas."

Council's planning and development spokespman Cr Ross Sommerfeld said "steady and continued development interest from established businesses underlines the positive momentum the region is experiencing in growth and economy."

"East of Bundaberg and out to the coast are some of our fastest-growing communities and there is little doubt that increased services in this area would be welcomed by residents."

The application comes just weeks after KFC opened and American fast-food giant Taco Bell revealed they also had their sights set on the Rum City.