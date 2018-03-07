JOBS BONANZA: 500 jobs in pipeline for Bundy region

BIG SMILES: Regional Development Minister John McVeigh, Member for Flynn Ken O'Dowd and Member for Hinkler Keith Pitt at Macadamias Australia today.

LOOKING for work? More than 500 jobs are headed Bundaberg's way.

Regional Development Minister John McVeigh is in the region today announcing more than $12m in grants for seven projects worth a combined $38m.

They are:

MACADAMIAS AUSTRALIA

$4.68m grant

93 ongoing jobs

Constructing $11.7m macadamia cracking, value-adding and tourism facility.

The project will provide an outlet for more than 9000 tonnes of nut annually for cracking and value-adding and will meet the exceptional unfilled demand for Australian grown and packed macadamia retail products for the export market.

The expected flow-on benefit for the region is more than $48m.

The tourism facility will provide an educational experience for locals and tourists.

ON TRACK: Isis Central Sugar Mill will build 36km of cane railway.

ISIS CENTRAL SUGAR MILL

$2.5m grant

40 ongoing jobs

The mill will construct 36km of cane railway track from Cordalba to Wallaville to achieve significant internal cost efficiencies and enable economical and sustainable sugarcane production expansion into the Wallaville-Gin Gin area.

It will create jobs - 20 during construction and more than 40 ongoing; generate additional funds paid to shareholder-growers spent in the local area; and enable expansion of sugarcane production into the North Burnett region.

BUNDABERG REGIONAL COUNCIL

$1.6m grant

$3.95m Gin Gin streetscape redevelopment

The redevelopment will continue from the 2010-11 (Stage 1) works, aimed at improving the general amenity of the main street for pedestrians, traffic and tourists.

The Stage 2 works - a combination of civil and parkland (median strip) - are critical to finalising the project, bringing another block (Bruce Highway between Milden and Dear Streets).

The primary objective being to revitalise/beautify the main street of Gin Gin, the northern gateway to the Bundaberg region, which plays a significant role in the region's economy.

The strategic highway location of the project also improves the prospect of attracting greater visitor numbers into the Bundaberg region for longer stays, offering economic growth benefit.

AUSTCHILLI

$1.5m grant

26 full-time jobs

The $3.91m project involves construction of additional infrastructure at Austchilli's Alloway value adding facility, including extra processing capabilities, creation of 26 additional full-time local positions, adding 20 per cent to the company's output and enabling other regional producers to transform their businesses

UPGRADE: The Biggenden Saleyards will be redeveloped. Erica Murree

LAST PASTORAL CO

$1.2m grant

$3.46m Biggenden Saleyards redevelopment

The Biggenden Saleyards are a major livestock exchange for the Wide Bay-Burnett region, with this project underpinning the future of the region's cattle industry, a major contributor to gross regional product.

This project will redevelop the Biggenden Saleyards, incorporating redesigned layout, 384 selling and 61 holding pens, new weighbridge, overhead walkways, buyers laneways, double and single deck loading ramps and new drafting facilities.

The project will increase sale day capacity by 43 per cent to meet increasing demand, and bring about significant improvements in animal welfare, risk management and workplace health and safety.

NORTH FRESH

$495,000 grant

$990,000 Costa Avocado expansion and upgrade

The project will expand and modernise the existing Costa Avocado packing facility in Childers, allowing for increased capacity to pack and dispatch high value tree crops grown by Costa and its local third party growers.

It will enable Costa and its local third party growers to capitalise on increased yield and production volumes projected to occur over the next three to eight years.

The expansion will also help promote the planting of additional avocado crops by Costa and local third party growers. For example, Costa intends to plant an additional 75ha locally over the next two years, while third party growers have indicated expansions of more than 150ha and a strong desire for additional growth.

CONSOLIDATED LINEN

$475,000 grant

$950,000 laundry expansion

Consolidated's laundry operation in Hervey Bay occupies a primary building of 2400sq m processing up to 200 tonnes of linen a week.

The building is at capacity because of the need to move the bulk of the volume between different equipment workstations at ground level either by conveyors or trolleys.

The expansion project will provide a state-of-the-art materials linen handling system in the building's roof space.

This will expand capacity by up to 25 per cent with floor space created for the addition of extra processing capacity (rather than storage).

The extra capacity for processing will create ongoing employment.

TOURIST CENTRE: More than 100 jobs will be created by an $11.7 million expansion at Macadamias Australia. Megan Dean

The grants are part of the government's $220m Regional Jobs and Investment Package.

Dr McVeigh, with Member for Hinkler Keith Pitt and Member for Flynn Ken O'Dowd, revealed the successful applicants at Macadamias Australia today.

"After an extensive assessment process involving strong community input, the Coalition Government will help fund seven key local projects with a total value of more than $38 million across the region,” Dr McVeigh said.

"This major investment will help create over 150 jobs during construction, more than 350 ongoing jobs and provide residents with a range of new employment and investment opportunities.

"The Coalition Government is committed to more and better paid jobs and securing the opportunities regional communities deserve.”

CHILLI LINE: Austchilli's Trent De Paoli shows former LNP leader Tim Nicholls and now-Member for Bundaberg David Batt around the Alloway factory, which will be expanding. Paul Donaldson BUN201117LNP8

Mr Pitt said seven organisations across the two electorates would benefit greatly from the funding announcement including the construction of the value-adding and tourism facility at Macadamias Australia - a project that highlights both the innovation and future business prowess of the region.

"The installation of new specialised macadamia processing machinery will also enable the company to create a range of innovative products for both its domestic and overseas markets,” Mr Pitt said.

"In addition to the 25 jobs that are expected to be created during the construction phase, the flow-on effect of this substantial expansion of the company's current facilities will see an estimated 93 ongoing jobs also created.”

REDEVELOPMENT: Dieter Moeckel at the official opening of Stage 1 of the Gin Gin Streetscape redevelopment. Stage 2 is now on the way. Max Fleet BUN030212GIN17

Mr O'Dowd welcomed the multi-million dollar funding commitment for projects in Flynn, in particular noting the government's commitment to the Gin Gin Streetscape redevelopment.

"Gin Gin is the northern gateway to the Bundaberg region, and this major improvement to the town's streetscape will benefit local residents and the many travellers who pass through the community each year,” Mr O'Dowd said.

"In addition to its $1.6 million commitment to help fund the Gin Gin Streetscape project, the Coalition Government will also provide $2.5 million to Isis Central Sugar Mill to construct 36km of railway track from Cordalba to Wallaville.”

Dr McVeigh said the government was committed to stimulating jobs and driving economic growth in the regions and it would continue to invest in infrastructure projects that unlocked potential.

"The $220 million Regional Jobs and Investment Package is a pilot program, being rolled out in 10 regional locations across the nation, has been designed to diversify regional economies, particularly those that have undergone large structural changes, to help drive economic growth and job creation in these communities.”