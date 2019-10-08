Jobs available for Paradise Dam engineers

IF YOU heard about the decision to lower the spillway of Paradise Dam and could imagine how it would work, now is your chance to give it a go.

With the spillway reduction works announced, Sunwater is looking for people to complete them.

The position advertised on jobs website Seek calls for two project engineers to provide detailed engineering designs.

The ad follows a week of public outcry following the decision to release more than 100,000ML while the region is in the middle of a drought.

The decision to lower the spillway was inevitably questioned by farmers, politicians and local residents alike, given the relatively young age of the dam which was completed in 2005.

Government-owned entity Sunwater launched a business case investigation into options to achieve a much higher standard of safety by reducing the load the wall must hold.

This followed a $65 million repair cost to fix the primary spillway and eroding dissipater pad following the worst flood Bundaberg had seen in 2013.

Of Paradise Dam's volume at the time the news broke about the spillway being lowered, 215,000ML, about 20 per cent, was used by irrigators, miners and Bundaberg for drinking water.

While the announcement was a bitter pill to swallow for the region, the first priority was the safety of the communities below the dam.

After the announcement, Natural Resources Minister Anthony Lynham said that an inquiry into the issue would be held this month.

"We need to ensure that downstream residents are protected if there was a repeat of that 2013 event, and that's what this review will look at," Mr Lynham said.

"Disaster management is about continuous improvement.

"Every time Queensland is faced with a disaster, we learn something invaluable from the experience, and we apply that to future preventive actions and responses."

Due to the long weekend, Sunwater was unable to provide further detail about the advertised position, though more information should become available tomorrow.