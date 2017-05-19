JOBS ARE HERE! Knauf looking for workers

WE'RE HIRING: Plant manager Justin Weier and production manager Tim Foster outside the new Knauf plasterboard factory at the Bundaberg port.

THEY'RE on the hunt for Bundy's best and brightest.

But you don't necessarily need advanced qualifications for a chance at the latest round of jobs at the Knauf plasterboard factory - which is rapidly taking shape at the Bundaberg Port.

You just have to be enthusiastic, a team player, and have an eye for detail.

"It's not just a clock-in, clock-out role," production manager Tim Foster said of the 20 new operator roles.

Knauf is looking for people with "immense pride in what they do", he said.

"It's a family here."

Management, supervisor and core mix positions have already been filled, plant manager Justin Weier said, with trades and laboratory positions still to come.

"We're launching the bulk recruitment for the factory operator and distribution roles," he said.

"We have relatively small production teams so they are close teams, and that gives individuals a chance to make their mark."

Mr Weier described the plant as "green field, state of the art, so we're looking to build a business that is the benchmark in the region.

"We want people like us who are excited by that."

You may ask, will locals have a chance? The answer: definitely.

"All of the operator roles to date have gone to locals," Mr Weier said.

He is Bundaberg born and bred, and returned when the Knauf opportunity arose.

"It's great for someone who may not have done a trade and feel their career could take a new turn.

"We've had people who have worked in kitchens, as cleaners, retail, miners.

"You don't have to have qualifications, you have to demonstrate in what you have done that you have those qualities; that you have adhered to procedures (for example)."

Tasks will include forklift movement, quality checks, and "feeding the beast", ensuring a steady flow of materials.

The work is shift work, and the factory will eventually be up and running 24 hours, five days a week.

The facility is on track to start production mid-August, Mr Weier said, with commissioning scheduled for mid-July.

Applying for jobs

Could you be the next production and distribution operator at the new Knauf factory? You need to "bring your A-game".

Plant manager Justin Weier said he had been impressed with the calibre of applicants in Bundaberg for roles at the plant so far.

"It would blow your socks off," how highly skilled many local jobseekers are, he said.

Production manager Tim Foster said he had fielded more than 100 applicants for previous roles.

There are four categories of operator roles now open: distribution, mill, dry end and additive.

The company's core values include "passion, honesty, integrity, enthusiasm and a strong work ethic".

Other requisites include:

A current forklift licence (or the willingness to obtain one);

Respect and adherence to all safety practices;

Ownership of performance and quality for your designated area;

High-level communication and problem-solving skills'

Ability to work and make sound decisions under pressure;

Ability to lead and coach others; and

Ability and willingness to adhere to standard operating conditions.

To apply head to http://bit.ly/2qCQt4L or visit the Knauf website.