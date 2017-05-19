22°
News

JOBS ARE HERE! Knauf looking for workers

Eliza Goetze
| 19th May 2017 5:37 PM
WE'RE HIRING: Plant manager Justin Weier and production manager Tim Foster outside the new Knauf plasterboard factory at the Bundaberg port.
WE'RE HIRING: Plant manager Justin Weier and production manager Tim Foster outside the new Knauf plasterboard factory at the Bundaberg port. Mike Knott BUN190517KNAUF12

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

THEY'RE on the hunt for Bundy's best and brightest.

But you don't necessarily need advanced qualifications for a chance at the latest round of jobs at the Knauf plasterboard factory - which is rapidly taking shape at the Bundaberg Port.

You just have to be enthusiastic, a team player, and have an eye for detail.

"It's not just a clock-in, clock-out role," production manager Tim Foster said of the 20 new operator roles.

Knauf is looking for people with "immense pride in what they do", he said.

Photos
View Photo Gallery
 

"It's a family here."

Management, supervisor and core mix positions have already been filled, plant manager Justin Weier said, with trades and laboratory positions still to come.

"We're launching the bulk recruitment for the factory operator and distribution roles," he said.

"We have relatively small production teams so they are close teams, and that gives individuals a chance to make their mark."

Mr Weier described the plant as "green field, state of the art, so we're looking to build a business that is the benchmark in the region.

"We want people like us who are excited by that."

You may ask, will locals have a chance? The answer: definitely.

"All of the operator roles to date have gone to locals," Mr Weier said.

He is Bundaberg born and bred, and returned when the Knauf opportunity arose.

"It's great for someone who may not have done a trade and feel their career could take a new turn.

"We've had people who have worked in kitchens, as cleaners, retail, miners.

"You don't have to have qualifications, you have to demonstrate in what you have done that you have those qualities; that you have adhered to procedures (for example)."

Tasks will include forklift movement, quality checks, and "feeding the beast", ensuring a steady flow of materials.

The work is shift work, and the factory will eventually be up and running 24 hours, five days a week.

The facility is on track to start production mid-August, Mr Weier said, with commissioning scheduled for mid-July.

Applying for jobs

Could you be the next production and distribution operator at the new Knauf factory? You need to "bring your A-game".

Plant manager Justin Weier said he had been impressed with the calibre of applicants in Bundaberg for roles at the plant so far.

"It would blow your socks off," how highly skilled many local jobseekers are, he said.

Production manager Tim Foster said he had fielded more than 100 applicants for previous roles.

There are four categories of operator roles now open: distribution, mill, dry end and additive.

The company's core values include "passion, honesty, integrity, enthusiasm and a strong work ethic".

Other requisites include:

  • A current forklift licence (or the willingness to obtain one);
  • Respect and adherence to all safety practices;
  • Ownership of performance and quality for your designated area;
  • High-level communication and problem-solving skills'
  • Ability to work and make sound decisions under pressure;
  • Ability to lead and coach others; and
  • Ability and willingness to adhere to standard operating conditions.

To apply head to http://bit.ly/2qCQt4L or visit the Knauf website. 

Bundaberg News Mail

Top 10 Brisbane experiences to cross off your bucket list

A GOOD bucket list doesn’t have to span continents or cost millions of dollars to bring you a good time.

Brisbane's arts and culture events centre stage

You loved the film, now you're about to love the musical. Don't miss The Bodyguard The Musical in Brisbane this July.

THE arts and culture events you don't want to miss.

Homewares stores to fulfil your Instagram dreams

No Caption

You too can become an Insta-star with these fab stores.

Date nights under $50

Nothing is more romantic than a picnic with a cracking view.

NOT every date has to cost you a bomb.

Six mega sporting events you need to be at this year

Don't miss all the action trackside this season.

IF THERE is one thing Brisbane does damn well, it’s play host.

Insider’s guide to the best rooftop bars

Eleven Rooftop Bar is one to put on your hit list.

SEE the world from a different perspective...

Where to get your hands on the best wings

Try out these bad boys at Buffalo Bar.

IS THERE anything better than a wicked bowl of chicken wings? Nope.

JOBS ARE HERE! Knauf looking for workers

JOBS ARE HERE! Knauf looking for workers

THEY'RE on the hunt for Bundy's best and brightest.

Loved ones honour 'legend' Tiaro crash victim

IN MEMORY: Cynthia Guteridge (L) lost her much-loved husband and retired police officer Kevin Guteridge in a tragic fatal crash near Tiaro on Monday.

"He was a family man, a real gentlemanly fellow."

QLD WEATHER LIVE: Record deluges as rain heads south

Towns on the Whitsunday coastline have had their wettest May day.

Man in serious condition after collapsing at Rubyanna

A man has collapsed at Rubyanna Wastewater Treatment Plant and been taken to hospital.

Council share concern for man's welfare

Local Partners

Outages frustrate customers in the Burnett region

HUNDREDS of Optus customers were left without reception due to congestion in phone towers.

Corporate plan ensures region is on the right track

Mayor Rachel Chambers says the corporate plan is vital for the region.

THE North Burnett Regional Council released a draft copy.

What public holidays are left in 2017

Ipswich residents will get the day off tomorrow for the show.

IPSWICH residents will get tomorrow off for the show

Caitlyn comes home to launch debut album

Gympie's Caitlyn Shadbolt will launch here debut album Songs On My Sleeve at an exclusive all-ages concert in Gympie on Friday, May 26.

Win tickets to Caitlyn's album launch

Ten things to do this Mother's Day weekend

MUM'S THE WORD: Don't forget to get mum something special.

What's on in Bundy this weekend

Karl Stefanovic slammed for 'flaunting' new girlfriend

MELBOURNE comedian and radio host Meshel Laurie has slammed Karl Stefanovic for flaunting his new relationship with model and shoe designer Jasmine Yarbrough

Chris Cornell’s bleak final Facebook post

Chris Cornell of Soundgarden performs during the band's concert at the Wiltern in Los Angeles. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP, File)

Footage of Cornell performing his last ever concert emerges online

MasterChef’s oldest contestant out after prawn dish disaster

*WARNING EMBARGOED until 9pm Wednesday May 3* MasterChef's 2017 Queensland contestants Nicole Stevenson, Ben Ungermann and Benita Orwell. Supplied by Channel 10.

Two Ipswich contestants go head to head

Baywatch stars address dating rumours

Zac Efron and Alexandra Daddario at the 'Baywatch' photo call at Bondi Beach.

Zac Efron and Alexandra Daddario address reports about love lives.

Bay scammer sells fake Justin Bieber, Adele tickets online

A woman sold fake Justin Bieber, Adele and Formula 1 concert tickets on Gumtree.

The ticket scammer ended up in court.

Dan & Steph to meet man behind the mystery bottle

A bottled message from Bermagui, NSW made it to the shores of Fraser Island, and into the hands of local Dan and Steph Mulheron.

The Mulherons intend to meet the elusive fisherman.

Grunge legend Chris Cornell dead at 52

His death was "sudden and unexpected"

GORGEOUS FEDERATION HOME ACROSS 2 BLOCKS

23 Steindl Street, Bundaberg East 4670

House 3 2 2 $359,000

Located less than 5 minutes to Bundaberg's C.B.D on the beach side of town sits this gorgeous federation home on a well elevated double block. The home features...

20 ACRES, 15 MINS TO CBD, BRICK HOME, HUGE SHED SPACE

3993 Goodwood Road, Alloway 4670

House 4 1 6 $385,000

Situated around 15 minutes to Bundaberg's C.B.D sits 20 peaceful acres surrounded by trees, a 4-bedroom brick home, loads of shed space and plenty of water. The...

20 ACRES, 15 MINS TO CBD, BRICK HOME, HUGE SHED SPACE

3993 Goodwood Road, Alloway 4670

Rural 4 1 6 $385,000

Situated around 15 minutes to Bundaberg's C.B.D sits 20 peaceful acres surrounded by trees, a 4-bedroom brick home, loads of shed space and plenty of water. The...

A HOME ON OVER AN ACRE

3995 Goodwood Road, Alloway 4670

House 3 1 3 $229,000

Situated around 15 minutes to Bundaberg's C.B.D sits this 3-bedroom home on 5853m2 (nearly one and half acres). The property also offers a 6x6 colorbond shed plus...

FAMILY HOME WITH POOL and WORKSHOP

24 Greathead Road, Kepnock 4670

House 3 1 4 $249,000

Located in the popular suburb of Kepnock, a short drive to schools and shopping centres and being less than 10 minutes to CBD. Three generous bedrooms in total...

BE QUICK - BRICK DUPLEX, GREAT LOCATION

31 Brady Street, Avenell Heights 4670

Duplex 4 2 2 $329,000

Attention investors, here is an excellent opportunity to increase your real estate portfolio with this must have duplex. Located in a very handy position, these 2...

2856M2- SECLUDED PROPERTY 15 MINUTES TO BUNDABERG CBD - 5 MINUTES TO BEACH

269 Eardleys Road, Welcome Creek 4670

Rural 3 2 8 $359,000

Sitting on the best part of three quarters of an acre is this lovely large home with plenty of shed space just a 15-minute drive to Bundaberg's C.B.D. The...

2856M2- SECLUDED PROPERTY 15 MINUTES TO BUNDABERG CBD - 5 MINUTES TO BEACH

269 Eardleys Road, Welcome Creek 4670

House 3 2 8 $359,000

Sitting on the best part of three quarters of an acre is this lovely large home with plenty of shed space just a 15-minute drive to Bundaberg's C.B.D. The property...

POTENTIAL OFFICE SPACE IN HOSPITAL PRECINCT

116 Woongarra Street, Bundaberg West 4670

House 5 2 2 $399,000

Situated on a 1,012m2 Residential B block in one of Bundaberg's most highly sought after locations is this must see Queenslander with excellent street appeal...

SEPARATE DETACHED INDEPENDENT GRANNY FLAT

17 Gahans Road, Kalkie 4670

House 4 2 1 $247,000

Now here is a property that offers dual independent living and certainly provides options and flexibility for the savvy purchaser. Located in Kalkie the property...

Residents warned as scammers rip off $60k in super

Police are warning people to be aware of a sophisticated telephone scam.

Superannuation, cash targeted by sophisticated scammers

How your body corp could ban pets, turf you from your home

DOG'S LIFE: Lyn Henderson and Tawny love life in their highrise.

Laws to ban dogs/smokers and make it easy to bulldoze units

REVEALED: Where it's cheaper to pay off a mortgage than rent

6/190 Ewing Rd, Woodridge, is listed for offers $215,000. Picture: realestate.com.au

Brisbane suburbs where it is cheaper to buy than rent

Open for inspection homes May 18-24

Check out this weekend's homes open for inspection.

Toowoomba's housing sales start to decline

A colonial property at 9 Campbell St, East Toowoomba is on the market.

Housing market transactions decline but prices about same

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!