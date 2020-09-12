JOBS: $300 million hydrogen hub proposed for Bundy

Bundaberg Regional Councils Head of Economic Development Strategic Projects Ben Artup says the hydrogen hub could bring more than 1000 jobs to the region.

TEAMWORK makes the dream work, and Green Hydrogen Australia Group has come together for the proposed $300 million Bundaberg Hydrogen Hub.

A plan to build a series of hydrogen production facilities along the east coast of Australia has started with the agreement this week to construct the Bundaberg Hydrogen Hub.

The facility is set to provide clean green hydrogen for a wide range of industrial and vehicle uses.

The agreement signed this week between Elvin renewables, Denzo Pty Ltd and supported by hydrogen fuel cell vehicle manufacturer H2X, will start with the development of a state of the art 80-megawatt Hydrogen Electrolyser.

It is expected that the project will provide employment for the local community during the construction phase and will offer a range of new skills training for the rapidly growing renewables market.

When completed the hub is targeting production of zero emission clean hydrogen close to 6,000 tonnes each year.

Bundaberg Regional Council's executive director of strategic projects and economic development Ben Artup said it was an exciting project which could potentially bring 1200 jobs to the region.

"It's a consortium of players in this space that specialise in hydrogen projects and hydrogen vehicles that we've been working with for 12 months to put the project together," he said.

"They've got a land agreement to buy land off Bundy Sugar in the State Development Area for this proposed project."

Mr Artup said of the 300ha block of land, 200ha were developable and connected to the river.

GHAG also plans major manufacturing and hydrogen development in Port Kembla in NSW.

Elvin group managing director Sam Blackadder described the deal as ground breaking for the development of clean hydrogen fuel.

"Denzo has engaged Elvin Renewables to provide an 80-megawatt Hydrogen Electrolyser through our partnership with US company Plug Power, which specialises in providing hydrogen fuel cell turnkey solutions," Mr Blackadder said.

"The project will be split into two stages each stage being 40-megawatts."

BIG PLANS: H2X Hydrogen Fuel Cell Ute prototype planned for the Australian market.

DENZO Pty Ltd's Ken Mathews said the companies also aim to co-operate in developing the potential opportunity to supply a portion of hydrogen through a Liquefaction process to produce Liquid Hydrogen if there is demand.

He said the group aimed to provide as much local content and manufacturing as possible.

"The GHAG will work together diligently to bring out the collective intellectual property and know how in mainly selecting known and proved up technology," Mr Mathews said.

"This will reduce the capital expenditure and increase the returns on investment and offer the huge benefits of the uses of hydrogen as a clean energy fuel.

"Both Bundaberg port and Kembla port projects are advancing well for port depots producing hydrogen and we seek a third port possibly in NSW.

"The alliance of The Denzo-Mathews Group with H2X Automotive and the Elvin Renewables Group coming together as GHAG forms a formidable team to advance the use of hydrogen in Australia and internationally."

According to Brendan Norman, CEO of hydrogen Fuel cell Vehicle manufacturer H2X Australia, the development of the hubs is a part of a long-term strategy to offer clean green hydrogen for use in a wide range of applications.

H2X have embarked upon the development of several prototype vehicles in Australia with particular focus on Port Kembla and the Bundaberg region.

This is expected to bring cleaner transport and power solutions to the regions and a significant range of high technology jobs and potential for participation in the new Energy Transport Revolution.

"As part of an organisation pursuing Green Hydrogen activities confirms our choice of Australia as the best place in the world to start a sustainable transport revolution," he said.

"We see incredible opportunity going forward with GHA and working together with Mathews family and Elvin Group is further affirmed as a great cooperative team for Australia's future."

H2X Australia launched earlier this year announcing that it plans to develop and produce a range of vehicles for industry, commercial and private use with first prototype vehicles scheduled to break cover in the coming months.