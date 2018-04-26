JOBS: 20 Bundy, Wide Bay positions you can apply for today
1. Casual Retail Assistant
ALDI Australia - apply here.
2. Retail Casual Team Member - 6-9hrs/ week
Spendless Shoes - apply here.
3. Sales Assistant (Part-time)
Noni B - apply here.
4. Receptionist - Bundaberg
Stockland - apply here.
5. Sales Assistant
The Just Group - apply here.
6. Part Time Team Member | Queensland
Lovisa - apply here.
7. Support Worker - Residential Bundaberg - six positions available
Open Minds - apply here.
8. Cleaners Wanted - $30/hr (Bundaberg)
S J Byrne - apply here.
9. Dental Assistant / Receptionist
1300 Smiles - apply here.
10. Pizza Hut Team Member
Pizza Hut - apply here.
11. Job Co-ordinator / Administration - Bundaberg
An exciting opportunity exists for a Job Coordinator to join the team. This is a full time position Monday to Friday 8am to 5pm.
12. Logistics and stock controller office assistant - Bundaberg
An excellent opportunity to join a successful third-generation Macadamias Australia, family owned business located in Bundaberg, QLD.
13. Hostel/Backpackers Receptionist - Part time - Bundaberg North
They are looking to hire a friendly and confident individual to join the reception team in their working backpacker hostel.
14. Local Area Coordinator - IWC NDIS Partners in the Community - Bundaberg
IWC is the Local Area Coordinator for the IWC NDIS Partners in Community Program delivering the NDIS in the community.
15. Medical Receptionist - Bundaberg
The practice is mixed billing and has lots of challenges on offer with interesting situations arising on a daily basis.
16. Palliative Care Project Officer - Bundaberg
The Palliative Care Project Officer will be responsible for improving the coordination and integration of palliative care across primary, secondary, tertiary and community health services to support at home palliative care.
17. Paint Sales Assistant - Bundaberg
A hardware store is opening in Bundaberg and is looking for an experienced paint sales expert for this exciting new venture.
18. Warehouse Assistant - Bundaberg
Warehouse assistant needed to join the team at Bundaberg Branch.
19. Construction Site Admin - Childers
Torque Recruitment are seeking a Construction Site Admin for a permanent role working on site in Childers.
20. Carpenter - Bundaberg/Wide Bay Burnett
Programmed Skilled Workforce are seeking applicants who have proven work history with excellent work ethic.