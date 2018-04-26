JOBS: 20 Bundy, Wide Bay positions you can apply for today

WORK: 20 job opportunities in the Wide Bay Burnett region.

WORK: 20 job opportunities in the Wide Bay Burnett region.

1. Casual Retail Assistant

ALDI Australia - apply here.

2. Retail Casual Team Member - 6-9hrs/ week

Spendless Shoes - apply here.

3. Sales Assistant (Part-time)

Noni B - apply here.

4. Receptionist - Bundaberg

Stockland - apply here.

5. Sales Assistant

The Just Group - apply here.

6. Part Time Team Member | Queensland

Lovisa - apply here.

7. Support Worker - Residential Bundaberg - six positions available

Open Minds - apply here.

8. Cleaners Wanted - $30/hr (Bundaberg)

S J Byrne - apply here.

9. Dental Assistant / Receptionist

1300 Smiles - apply here.

10. Pizza Hut Team Member

Pizza Hut - apply here.

11. Job Co-ordinator / Administration - Bundaberg

An exciting opportunity exists for a Job Coordinator to join the team. This is a full time position Monday to Friday 8am to 5pm.

Apply here.

12. Logistics and stock controller office assistant - Bundaberg

An excellent opportunity to join a successful third-generation Macadamias Australia, family owned business located in Bundaberg, QLD.

Apply here.

13. Hostel/Backpackers Receptionist - Part time - Bundaberg North

They are looking to hire a friendly and confident individual to join the reception team in their working backpacker hostel.

Apply here.

14. Local Area Coordinator - IWC NDIS Partners in the Community - Bundaberg

IWC is the Local Area Coordinator for the IWC NDIS Partners in Community Program delivering the NDIS in the community.

Apply here.

15. Medical Receptionist - Bundaberg

The practice is mixed billing and has lots of challenges on offer with interesting situations arising on a daily basis.

Apply here.

16. Palliative Care Project Officer - Bundaberg

The Palliative Care Project Officer will be responsible for improving the coordination and integration of palliative care across primary, secondary, tertiary and community health services to support at home palliative care.

Apply here.

17. Paint Sales Assistant - Bundaberg

A hardware store is opening in Bundaberg and is looking for an experienced paint sales expert for this exciting new venture.

Apply here.

18. Warehouse Assistant - Bundaberg

Warehouse assistant needed to join the team at Bundaberg Branch.

Apply here.

19. Construction Site Admin - Childers

Torque Recruitment are seeking a Construction Site Admin for a permanent role working on site in Childers.

Apply here.

20. Carpenter - Bundaberg/Wide Bay Burnett

Programmed Skilled Workforce are seeking applicants who have proven work history with excellent work ethic.

Apply here.