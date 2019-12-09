JOBS: 10 North Burnett jobs you can apply for today

JOB HUNT: Here are 10 jobs in the North Burnett you can apply for right now. Picture: File.

INTERVIEWS, resumes, and relevant experience are all things that can make or break a job opportunity.

Spending countless hours perfecting your CV, volunteering your time with work experience, and going through countless interview rounds is part and parcel with finding work.

To make the process easier, we’ve compiled a list of jobs available in the North Burnett that you can apply for today.

1. Registered Nurse, Gayndah

Seeking an experienced, reliable registered nurse

Must be flexible and available to work a 24-hour rotating roster, coverall all shifts over a 7 day period

Ability to provide excellent care to residents.

Graduates are encouraged to apply.

Forward your application and resume to admin@cubdha.org.au

2. Part Time Early Childhood Teacher, Gayndah

Must have a Bachelor of early childhood education, or the ability to study.

Diploma in early childhood education.

Current senior first aid certificate.

Acceptance from working with children check.

Please email your resume to bkeptyltd@gmail.com to apply.

3. Office Administration, Biggenden

J & J Motor are seeking a friendly, outgoing, team player to join their team.

Must have a strong customer focus, current drivers license, MYOB experience but not essential, and a high standard of presentation.

Send your resume to jjmotors1@commander.net.au or contact 0448 841 351 for more info.

4. Entry level and experienced meat process workers, Biggenden

Full time position available for 38 hours per week.

Duties include trimming, cutting, slicing, operation of equipment and machinery, general labouring and more.

Previous experience in a labouring role, knife hand or slaughterman preferred but not essential.

Please head here to apply.

5. Pig Farmer, Monto

Liberty Fields is seeking a full time permanent pig farmer.

Will be responsible for the day-to-day operation at all stages of a 500 sow piggery breeder to finisher.

Applicant needs at least 5 years piggery work experience, good verbal and written communication skills, and organisational and problem solving skills.

Please head here to apply.

6. Farm Hand, Monto

Liberty Fields are seeking an experienced farm hand/all rounder to join their team.

Must have 2-3 years farm experience.

Basic to good mechanical knowledge, undertaking regular service and maintenance of farm plant and machinery.

Current heavy or medium rigid licence.

Please head here to apply.

7. Diesel Mechanic, Monto

IPA is seeking someone to complete and maintain accurate service and administrative records.

Properly maintain materials, tools, equipment, service vehicles, and workshop areas to a tidy and safe condition.

Must have a current unrestricted ‘HC’ class driver’s licence.

Mechanical trade qualification relevant to the work area.

Please head here to apply.

8. Farm Hand, Mundubbera

Position would suit a younger person who enjoys variety in their workplace, and has experience with both livestock and machinery, and eager to join a developing operation.

Day to day roles include cattle handling and husbandry, water infrastructure maintenance, general farm and feedlot duties, and more.

Send your resume to jobs@reddogrecruitment.com or contact 0448 833 556.

9. Piggery Hand, Mundubbera

Position available as a farrowing shed attendant to start immediately at this 3,500 sow piggery.

Successful applicant will have prior experience working in a piggery, have a knowledge of animal welfare practices, and is able to work effectively in a team environment to achieve goals.

Contact Carolyn on 4637 6908 for more details on how to apply.

10. Labourer/Truck Driver/Machine Operator, Mundubbera

Mundubbera plumbing are looking for a hard working labourer, machine operator and truck driver to join their plumbing team.

Will consider a week on/week off arrangement if applicant works in the mines.

Send your resume to mundubberaplumbing@gmail.com or call 0458 654 688.