Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
The nation’s unemployment rate is now sitting at its lowest level since May 2011.
The nation’s unemployment rate is now sitting at its lowest level since May 2011.
News

Nation’s jobless rate plummets

by Claire Bickers
22nd Aug 2019 12:21 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

AUSTRALIA'S jobless rate has fallen to its lowest point in almost eight years, with an extra 21,600 Aussies finding work in December.

The nation's unemployment rate is now sitting at its lowest level since May 2011 after falling 0.5 per cent across 2018, according to Australian Bureau of Statistics chief economist Bruce Hockman.

The nation’s unemployment rate is now sitting at its lowest level since May 2011.
The nation’s unemployment rate is now sitting at its lowest level since May 2011.

New ABS figures out today showed the seasonally adjusted unemployment rate dropped to 5 per cent in December.

It followed a year where an extra 284,100 people found work, which the ABS shows was above the average growth level in Australia over the past two decades.

The unemployment rate increased in Western Australia and the Northern Territory however, while it dropped to 4.2 per cent in Victoria - the country's lowest rate - and remained steady in all other states and the Australian Capital Territory.

More Stories

economy joblessness jobs

Top Stories

    Murder-accused's lawyer to review 2000 pages of evidence

    premium_icon Murder-accused's lawyer to review 2000 pages of evidence

    Crime A MAN charged with murder had his case mentioned briefly in Bundaberg Magistrates Court today.

    • 22nd Aug 2019 11:06 AM
    1976 murder case mentioned in court

    premium_icon 1976 murder case mentioned in court

    Crime The accused did not appear as the matter was briefly discussed.

    • 22nd Aug 2019 10:45 AM
    How Woolies is helping Bundy girl in cancer battle

    premium_icon How Woolies is helping Bundy girl in cancer battle

    News Mum and daughter campaign for Bundaberg Hospital funding

    Clive waiting for call that will change his life

    premium_icon Clive waiting for call that will change his life

    Health A four-wheel drive powered wheelchair is what Clive Byers wants