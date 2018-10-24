Jobless in Bundy? How to avoid the cashless card trials

HIRING: Have you got what it takes to work for the cashless debit card initiative?

ARE YOU unemployed in Bundaberg and want to avoid taking part in the cashless card trial?

If you've got what it takes, you can work for the initiative instead.

An advertisement on job hunting site Seek states that a position is currently available for an APS5 in the Hinkler cashless debit card program.

The Bundaberg-based role boasts an attractive hourly rate and immediate job security as well as the opportunity to work with "one of Australia's leading employers” - the Commonwealth Government.

"The ideal candidate for this position will be able to follow procedure, have excellent written and verbal communication skills, be committed to confidentiality and discretion and a team player,” the ad says.

The role is offered for an initial contract until June 2019 and stipulates that the successful candidate will support the Project Lead with the following duties:

Community stakeholder engagement and diary management.

Briefing support and preparing correspondence.

Delivering presentations and responding to queries.

Preparation of ministerial and general correspondence, including minutes, letters and briefing notes.

For more information or to be considered for this position, send a copy of an up-to-date CV to Dan at First Grade on daniel.wilson@firstgrade.com.au.