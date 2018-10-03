Jobactive not perfect for Bundy's 5000-plus jobseekers

Finding work is proving a big stress for many in the Bundaberg region.

Finding work is proving a big stress for many in the Bundaberg region. demaerre

THE Government has conceded Jobactive isn't perfect, but it is the best method for those looking to find a job.

A new survey conducted by the Australian Council of Social Services found that 73 percent were dissatisfied with the service created in 2015 to find jobs for those that were on income support.

Many people in the survey reported the program didn't find a job that matched their skills, created higher anxiety levels than actually getting a job because of the pressure to fulfil the quotas while some didn't get the right assistance to find a job.

The report found people in country areas like Bundaberg were applying for, under the 20 they are required to do each month, jobs they had already done before.

The unemployment rate in Wide Bay is currently at 11.4 per cent with more than 5000 Bundaberg residents currently using the program on Newstart to find a job.

"We must listen to experiences of people using Jobactive services and design an employment services system that responds to the needs they identify,” ACOSS CEO Dr Cassandra Goldie said today.

"Fundamental change is needed in employment services. Employment services must focus more on help and less on compliance, and governments must lift their investment in them.”

Federal Member for Hinkler Keith Pitt defended the program saying more than 1.1 million job placements have been made and it had delivered better employment than previous models.

"In an environment where rapid technological change is creating new jobs and industries, we need to review and refine all our processes and Jobactive is no different,” he said.

"We want to ensure employment services remain effective and that's why the Government has established an independent Employment Services Expert Advisory Panel.”

Jobactive will be running until July 2020 before a new program is set to start.